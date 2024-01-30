Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Grant Cycle

-
Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soonAs one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
Sikeston attorney named Eagle Scout sponsor1Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor has been named the honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Eagle Scouts. Taylor will provide the keynote address at a ceremony honoring the Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10...
Proposed bill would amend state constitution to preserve pension funding for county sheriffs, attorneys2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis proposed a bill House Joint Resolution 92 that would amend the Missouri Constitution to include levying costs and fees to pay salaries and benefits of law enforcement personnel...
Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
Saxony Lutheran hopes to break ground on new ag building in spring2Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson recently announced it soon will begin construction on a new building on its campus. According to Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark, the need for a new building stems from the school adding agriculture...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve burial, culvert bidDuring their four-minute regular meeting Monday, Jan. 29, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a construction project bid and an indigent burial. They accepted a $38,160 bid from McCann Concrete Products of Dorsey, Illinois, for a precast...
Route C in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; Route B in Bollinger County reduced for shoulder repairsRoute C in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of road is between Anemone Lane...
Representatives talk legislative priorities at Chamber event8A trio of state legislators spoke with constituents about priority issues for the legislative session during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 26. State Reps. Barry Hovis, John Voss and Jamie...
Did you know? Family friendly entertainment options throughout area3Picture this, it's cold and rainy out. You have your three beautiful children all full of cabin fever and wanting to go out to do something. Well, good thing you live in Southeast Missouri. Here are six family-friendly places to go to burn off some...
Most read 1/29/24New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
Most read 1/29/24Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
Annual King's Ball to be held in Ste. GenevieveSte. Genevieves annual Kings Ball, this year named the Queens Ball because of leap year, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 852 Memorial Drive. The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are...
City deer hunt hits record number10The City of Cape Girardeau deer hunt had a record year in 2023, with hunters harvesting 23 deer across their five hunting periods, and Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking to possibly expand the hunt to private property in coming years. This...
Local representatives praise Gov. Parson's leadership following his final State of the State address5Missouri's 57th Gov. Mike Parson delivered his final state of the state address this week, at the beginning of his sixth year in office. Wednesday, Jan. 24, Parson touted the personal victories under his administration, including reshaping the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-29-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 25, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
One of nation's only aluminum smelters set to close in Missouri Bootheel19One of the nations last primary aluminum smelters, which employs more than 400 workers in the Missouri Bootheel, will reportedly close its doors. The Magnitude 7 Metals plant in Marston announced Wednesday it would curtail operations, according to...
Public library board meeting adjourned early due to speaker interruption34The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on childrens access to explicit materials at the facility. Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd,...
Cape Foundation's 18th annual Penguin Party promises night of fun for causeThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The Penguin Party is held each year on the second Saturday in February and is the foundations biggest...
SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaign2Southeast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating Februarys National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual You CAN Fight Hunger campaign. People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC flooring bid, furniture quoteCape Girardeau County commissioners discussed accepting furniture and flooring bids for the countys Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is currently being built in Cape Girardeau, at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 25. They approved a quote...
Most read 1/25/242 Cape men suspected of murders captured by sheriff task force4Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies located and apprehended two Cape Girardeau men in the last three days who are accused of murder in the region. Ray Legg III, charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use...
Most read 1/24/24Cape school board: Early reports 'overwhelmingly positive' following implementation of cell phone pouches at Central High School6Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education members provided a brief update on the districts new cellphone pouch program at Cape Central High School during the groups Monday, Jan. 22, meeting...
Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Grant Cycle
The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) is currently accepting applications for its 2024 Community Grantmaking Program. The grant cycle will begin February 1 and final applications must be submitted by February 15. A total of $3,500 will be awarded.
The community grantmaking program for CACF is available to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities within Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties and Scott City. Grants applications should address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.
Eligible nonprofits can apply online at Cape Area Community Foundation - Community Foundation of the Ozarks (cfozarks.org) www.cfozarks.org/applyforgrants to learn more and begin the application process. For questions, please contact Judy Cantoni, East Region Manager at (573) 803-1248 or jcantoni@cfozarks.org.
The Cape Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. CACF has distributed more than $400,000 in grants to the region and now holds assets totaling $1,500,000.
Cape Area Community Foundation
980 N. Kingshighway, Suite 103
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
