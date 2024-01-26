Prayer 1-26-24

More to explore
-
One of nation's only aluminum smelters set to close in Missouri BootheelOne of the nations last primary aluminum smelters, which employs more than 400 workers in the Missouri Bootheel, will reportedly close its doors. The Magnitude 7 Metals plant in Marston announced Wednesday it would curtail operations, according to...
-
Public library board meeting adjourned early due to speaker interruption3The Cape Girardeau Public Library board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, adjourned in the middle of hearing from the public on childrens access to explicit materials at the facility. Before any speakers were allowed to talk to the crowd,...
-
Cape Foundation's 18th annual Penguin Party promises night of fun for causeThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Conference Center. The Penguin Party is held each year on the second Saturday in February and is the foundations biggest...
-
SEMO Food Bank launches second canned goods campaignSoutheast Missouri Food Bank is commemorating Februarys National Canned Food Month by launching its second annual You CAN Fight Hunger campaign. People are very charitable and generous around the holidays, but January and February come and...
-
Stand-up comedian Desi Banks coming to CapeActor, stand-up comedian, podcaster and entrepreneur Desi Banks will be live Friday, Feb. 16, at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. This will be a special stop as he will be in between tour dates for his The Purpose Chaser Tour, coming from Nevada...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve EOC flooring bid, furniture quoteCape Girardeau County commissioners discussed accepting furniture and flooring bids for the countys Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which is currently being built in Cape Girardeau, at their meeting Thursday, Jan. 25. They approved a quote...
-
Preliminary hearing set under unusual circumstances for Allen, accused of shooting neighborMARBLE HILL Judge Alan Beussink scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, for Terry Allen, accused of first-degree murder of his neighbor Tina L. Skaggs. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23. Allen's appearance Wednesday took...
-
Notre Dame high school to host annual Winter Extravaganza on Saturday"Escape to the Mediterranean" is the theme for Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Winter Extravaganza this weekend. According to Jordan Eastridge, Notre Dame's assistant director of Advancement for Development Services and Communications, the...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport enplanement numbers steady throughout 2023, despite falling under 8,00012Cape Girardeau Regional Airport had 7,638 enplanements in 2023, the airport's first full year with Contour Airlines. The number was below 2022's total of 8,012. The 7,638 enplanements include 7,287 from Contour, 125 from Cape Air Charter and 226...
-
2 Cape men suspected of murders captured by sheriff task force4Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies located and apprehended two Cape Girardeau men in the last three days who are accused of murder in the region. Ray Legg III, charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use...
-
Pianist Brian Woods to perform SundaySoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will welcome guest pianist Brian Woods at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Shuck Music Recital Hall. Woods, a native from St. Louis, is celebrated for his musicianship and stage presence. He has been...
-
Immaculate Conception, Notre Dame to celebrate Catholic Schools Week1The next week will be a special one for students who attend Catholic private schools. Catholic Schools Week started in 1974 and was organized by the National Catholic Educational Association to highlight benefits of Catholic education. Each year...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-25-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 22, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Blakemore to be honored as SEMO's 2024 Friend of the University4Southeast Missouri State University recently named alumnus David Blakemore as the 2024 Friend of the University. However, Blakemores college career didnt start the way one would expect for the recipient of such a prestigious honor...
-
-
Cape City Council approves design, bidding for reconstruction of Regional Airport D, E, F taxiways2Cape Girardeau City Council met Monday, Jan. 22, to approve the design and bidding for reconstructing Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's D, E and F taxiways. The agreement is with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for projects totaling $464,611.94....
-
Cape school board: Early reports 'overwhelmingly positive' following implementation of cell phone pouches at Central High School6Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education members provided a brief update on the districts new cellphone pouch program at Cape Central High School during the groups Monday, Jan. 22, meeting...
-
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites artists for 'Reflections' exhibitionThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and South Side Farms, in collaboration with Afrocentric Arts LLC, invites black artists of all mediums to submit their artwork to a juried art exhibition Reflections starting Saturday, April 6, and...
-
-
SEMO capital campaign 'Transforming Lives' reaches 70% of $60 million goal3When the "Transforming Lives" capital campaign was announced in October, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said 64% of the historic $60 million goal had been reached during the campaign's "silent phase". Three months later,...
-
Jackson Foundation to host annual Red and Black Affair gala with sneaker theme1The Jackson R-2 Foundation is set to host its annual Red and Black Affair gala from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center. This year's event will be a "sneaker ball", where attendees are encouraged to break out their...
-
SEMPO to hold safety plan open housesThe Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will host two open houses this week to receive public input and compile a safety action plan. Open houses are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan. 25, both from 4 to 6 p.m. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve private cemetery for Outdoorsman6Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave approval during their Monday, Jan. 22, meeting for the family of outdoorsman Jon "Buck" McNeely to start a private family cemetery. McNeely, a local man who produced the long-running outdoors television...
-
Cape man charged with drug trafficking; judge issues $50K bond5A Cape Girardeau man was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors, and given a $50,000 bond for his alleged role in trafficking drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia. Elbridge N. Robinson III was charged with second-degree drug trafficking,...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with alleged crimes in Scott County1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with two alleged failures to provide services for payment rendered. According to Scott City Police Department, an investigation led to the charges against Blake Hickman, doing business as Blake...
-
Most read 1/22/24Grand opening, anniversary ribbon-cuttings planned6Several ribbon-cuttings will be held throughout the week. n The Cleaning Co. cleaning and flooring service is holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will take place at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office,...
-
Most read 1/20/24Did you know? A look at the coldest days in Cape Girardeau history since 19605In the next several days, he Southeast Missouri region will climb out of a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge into single digits. By Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures to reach the upper-30s and mid-40s on Tuesday. The temperatures...
-
Most read 1/19/24Oak Ridge man charged after high-speed pursuit, alleged theft of a truck2An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire. Days later, he was tracked down...
-
Most read 1/19/24Jackson man faces incest, statutory rape charges5Devon James Campbell of Jackson faces three charges of statutory rape and one charge of incest, stemming from an investigation by Jackson Police Department. A victim in the case told the investigating officer, whose name was redacted, that the...
-
Most read 1/18/24Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case5Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend...
-