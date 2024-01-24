- Joe Biden's confounding failure to address border (1/27/24)
- John Fetterman cracks the code (1/25/24)
- What Democrats will never do to defend democracy (1/20/24)
- The AWOL Defense Secretary (1/13/24)
- Why Republicans have the upper hand on the border (1/10/24)
- The left can't handle a Trump victory (1/9/24)
- Confession of a public-health expert (1/6/24)
Jack Smith is an arsonist
Jack Smith is a threat to American democracy.
He is blatantly seeking, as a prosecutor, to influence the outcome of the 2024 election. This is not his role and, in fact, is against Justice Department guidelines. If Smith succeeds, the consequences will be long-lasting -- the special counsel will have delivered a devastating blow to the legitimacy of our electoral system, in the name of defending it.
Donald Trump and his allies were able to fashion a narrative of a rigged election in 2020 with much less material than Jack Smith is now going to give them in 2024.
He clearly is not playing it straight, and is not proceeding at anything like a normal pace. Fairly routine Jan. 6 cases have taken longer to get from indictment to trial. There is no reason that the question of criminal immunity -- a big, consequential question never taken up directly by the Supreme Court -- needs to be decided with lightning-quick rapidity.
Of course, Smith has to worry that Trump will get elected again and, as president, squash the case. This was a foreseeable eventuality, though, and the Justice Department could have addressed it by indicting Trump years ago. It didn't only recently emerge, after all, that Trump gave a speech on Jan. 6 to a crowd that went on to storm the U.S. Capitol.
Once the timing of the case pushed hard up against a national election in which Trump was likely to run, forbearance would have been the proper and public-spirited course.
Trump didn't shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. He engaged in unworthy and impeachable acts, but nothing that is straightforwardly criminal. There was no reason that this absolutely had to be prosecuted no matter what; at best, the case is discretionary.
But influencing the outcome of the election is clearly a feature, not a bug, for Smith and his minders.
There is no way President Biden, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan would be going down this route if they thought doing so would help Donald Trump become president again. But nearly everyone assumes that a conviction would, at a minimum, hurt Trump's chances and perhaps destroy them.
The posture of the Biden administration is, basically, it'd be really awful if Republicans supported a felon for president, and, by the way, we are going to move heaven and earth to make your likely candidate a felon.
Democrats fear losing the election but apparently haven't thought about what it would mean to win this way, or maybe they just don't care.
Now, if he loses, Trump won't accept the result, even if it is a strictly by-the-books affair, and his rhetoric will be angry and irresponsible. But after a conviction and a 2024 loss, Trump would have legitimate reason to complain -- to wit, he was targeted in a politicized prosecution that succeeded in its goal of taking him down in a national election.
Smith's prosecution would be much more consequential than, say, how Twitter handled the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the election in 2020.
Imagine if, because Chutkan has to wait on a Supreme Court ruling on obstruction, the trial doesn't start until July or August, and a guilty verdict comes down in October? Smith will have fashioned a classic October surprise. Even on the current timetable, sentencing easily could take place in October. The most extreme scenario, of course, is that they actually jail Joe Biden's opponent.
And how do they expect any of this to be received by the roughly 47% of the country that would support Donald Trump in a rematch with Joe Biden? Are these people supposed to believe in the neutrality of Joe Biden's Justice Department, even though that's absurd, or simply accept that this is how the system works now?
Exactly how this plays out this year is impossible to predict, but what's clear is that Jack Smith has foolishly and unnecessarily set in motion a dangerous dynamic.
Comments
-
Social Security: A broken socialist dinosaurIt seems many still harbor, or want to perpetuate, the illusion that our Social Security system is not in trouble. Let me quote here from a news release from the Social Security Administration released March 31, 2023: "The Social Security Board of...
-
911 systems are a great opportunity for local government cooperationThroughout Missouri, local governments are improving services and saving tax dollars by consolidating 911 systems. The change would benefit the residents of Perry and St. Francois counties. There is probably no better opportunity for counties and...
-
Joe Biden's confounding failure to address borderThere's a lively internal debate in the GOP about the politics of a potential immigration deal with Joe Biden. Should Republicans, as Donald Trump is arguing, steer clear and let President Biden continue to bear the political costs of the border...
-
Editorial (1/26/24)Editorial: Bipartisan tax measure is leadership in actionEffective leaders get things done, and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith is getting things done as chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Smith, who has represented the region in Congress for more than a decade, wields the gavel for the...
-
Column (1/26/24)Embracing economic freedom: Lessons from Javier Milei's world economic forum addressIn a thrilling address at the World Economic Forum, Javier Milei, President of Argentina, presented a robust defense of capitalism and a critical examination of all forms of collectivism. His speech, rich in historical context and economic analysis,...
-
Column (1/26/24)Pro-migrant dems playing Russian roulette with our safetyIf you're rushing to the airport and forget your photo ID, good luck being allowed on the plane. But many migrants without "an acceptable form of identification," according to airport signs, don't need a photo. They get special treatment. Migrants...
-
-
Column (1/25/24)John Fetterman cracks the codeJohn Fetterman, as someone put it, is doing a Bulworth in reverse. Bulworth was a fictional California senator in the 1990s movie of the same name who suddenly abandoned his establishment politics for an outspoken leftism, and all ended happily ever...
-
-
Column (1/24/24)There's next-level humanity in remote work and I am here for itThe polar vortex struck this week and blew my whole week sideways. School was canceled for my son but included homework packets to complete during the days off. I'm grateful that my job is one I can do from home. In fact, I work from home most days....
-
-
Editorial (1/24/24)Jackson public school district maintaining educational focusJackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason. Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment...
-
Column (1/23/24)A review of the City of Cape's accomplishments from 2023I've asked our City of Cape Girardeau department directors and chiefs to share some highlights in their respective departments from 2023 for the community. I received information on a wide variety of services and work conducted by our city...
-
Editorial (1/22/24)Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquetJackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
-
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
-
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
-
-
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.