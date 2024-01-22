Jackson Chamber honors business, civic leaders at annual banquet

Editorial

Jackson is a wonderful community. In some ways, we know this quite well. We see the community support at Friday night football games. There's regularly new home construction. The most recent census reflects the growth taking place. There's certainly no shortage of community pride.

In other ways, it's easy to take this bustling town for granted. We've almost come to expect Jackson to continue its population growth path. And if you've looked at the population trends for many communities, particularly in small communities outside of Cape Girardeau County, you know that's not a given.

Jackson, like its city motto boasts, is a community with "beautiful homes, parks, schools and churches." It's a friendly community. And there are plenty of people helping to move the city and its business community forward. The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized a few of these individuals at its annual banquet.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs was named this year's R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award recipient, an honor that goes to an individual who has dedicated his or her life to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding areas. For Hahs, it was particularly meaningful since the honor had previously been bestowed to his father-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Sr., and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Jr. and John Thompson.

"It's special for that background, as well just to be honored by the community you like to serve and that you love is really special," Hahs said. "The past recipients choose someone who serves the community of Jackson, so it's very, very meaningful."

Hahs has been the mayor of Jackson since 2015 following a successful career with Bausch & Lomb.

Other honorees include:

* Scott Smith, Jackson School District superintendent: Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year

* T-Ravs Italian restaurant: Business of the Year.

* Seabaugh's Locksmith: Small Business of the Year.

* Alan Schoen, a talent acquisition specialist with The Bank of Missouri: Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year

* Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing: Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year

Congratulations to all of the award recipients and thank you your contributions to the city of Jackson and its business community.