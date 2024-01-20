US must stand with Israel

Letter to the Editor

Anyone who has read and studied the Scriptures knows that there can never and will never be a "two-state solution" in the Middle East. God has promised Israel more land than they actually ever possessed, and He repeated the promise several times and confirmed with an oath (in which He swore upon Himself) to bless them and protect them and to "bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you."

True, Israel has been persecuted (punished, disciplined) throughout over three millennia, but there is a remnant that He continues to protect and bless. The Islamic (especially the Shiite) world has also taken an oath: "Death to America and death to Israel." How do you negotiate with a people who call for your annihilation and have never recognized the state of Israel? America needs to stand firmly with Israel at this time.

In Hebrews 8:10-12 God defines a new covenant that applies to all who believe: "'After those days,'" says the Lord, I will put my law into their minds and I will write them on their hearts and I will be their God and they will be My people. And they will not teach everyone his fellow citizen and every one his brother 'Know the Lord'. For all will know Me, from the least to the greatest of them, for I will be merciful to their iniquities and I will remember their sins no more."

Maranatha!

RICHARD A. MARTIN, Cape Girardeau