Why does GOP support Trump

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter in response to the highly biased and skewed opinion written by Victor Davis Hanson called, "Biden saves democracy by destroying it".

Hanson goes about making a case that all of the various prosecutions of Donald Trump are simply politically motivated and not of Donald Trump's making by committing crimes.

In this article, Hanson states that Donald Trump was never charged, much less, convicted of "insurrection". However, the Colorado court system found that Donald Trump did commit an act of insurrection. That is what allowed him to be removed from the ballot there.

Additionally, Hanson says that the 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause was never intended to be used by an opposition party to disqualify a rival presidential candidate. This is likely true, however, it is also true that the writers of the 14th amendment never envisioned an insurrectionist like Donald Trump running for the presidency again and being supported by a majority of his party.

Donald Trump has been adjudicated to have committed fraud in New York State, rape in New York State and insurrection by the Supreme Court of Colorado. I am politically independent, so please explain to me: why does the Republican Party still support a man of this character?

VICTOR E. MARTIN, Puxico, Missouri