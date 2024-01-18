Prayer 1-18-24

More to explore
-
Prosecutor: No imminent charges in alleged animal abuse case6No one has been charged with crimes related to deceased and distressed dogs found in and around a Cape Girardeau residence earlier this week. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, he has referred the matter back to...
-
SEMO Martin Luther King Jr. dinner celebrates building CommUNITYSoutheast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner hosted state Sen. Brian Williams as keynote speaker Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Williams is a senator in the 14th District in St....
-
24th annual Clark Terry Jazz Festival to be held next monthThe 24th annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will return Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Felipe Brito, director of Jazz Studies at the university, said this year's festival...
-
Oak Ridge man charged after high-speed pursuit, alleged theft of a truck1An Oak Ridge man is facing several charges from multiple jurisdictions after he allegedly fled police in two incidents on the same night, one of which officers say involved a stolen truck that he later set on fire. Days later, he was tracked down...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve appointments, receive report1Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development...
-
Jackson man faces incest, statutory rape chargesDevon James Campbell of Jackson faces three charges of statutory rape and one charge of incest, stemming from an investigation by Jackson Police Department. A victim in the case told the investigating officer, whose name was redacted, that the...
-
$106K given to three area not-for-profit organizationsCommunity Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) partnered with the Children's Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 across 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations. Safe House of Southeast...
-
New name, same goal: Journey Gala to raise funds for cancer patientsThe Mercy Health Foundation Southeast's seventh annual Journey Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The gala benefits the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised more than $1.25 million...
-
-
Salvation Army looking for warming-center overnight volunteersThe Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau needs overnight volunteers for its warming center while the highest temperature in the city for the rest of the week is forecast to be 33 degrees Thursday, Jan. 18. The Salvation Army Capt. Lily Reiner said the...
-
Cape Girardeau woman charged in alleged child abuse case4Two children claimed that a woman choked, scratched and bit them, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or neglect of a child after a friend...
-
Jackson mayor expresses concerns about food sales tax bills in Missouri Legislature14Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs commended Alderman Mike Seabaugh for starting discussions relating to legislative bills that would phase out sales tax for food in Missouri. As Hahs explained during the Board of Aldermen's Tuesday, Jan. 16, meeting, there...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-18-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 11, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
Did you know? 15 things to know about SEMO grad Cedric The Entertainer1The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau announced recently that tickets are on sale for A Night with Cedric The Entertainer, a comedy show that will raise money for the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University as well as...
-
-
-
-
Man sentenced for firing shotgun into apartment3Blake Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with a suspended execution of sentence, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon...
-
-
St. Louis Cardinals lead Missouris major teams to launch initiative on sports bettingFrustrated with legislative inaction on sports wagering, Missouris major sports franchises are going directly to voters. On Friday, a coalition that includes six major sports teams and is backed by major donations from two sports betting...
-
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence6Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
-
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacy1Debra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
-
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area3Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
-
-
Local News 1/15/24Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
-
-
-
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
-
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
-
-
Most read 1/12/24Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....