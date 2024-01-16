Prayer 1-16-24

More to explore
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residenceCape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacyDebra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area1Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau1As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the...
Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center in Bollinger County garners state funding2MARBLE HILL The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center. Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and...
Bikers Against Predators conduct operation on Bernie campus; investigation underway4BERNIE A group called Bikers Against Predators conducted an operation on the Bernie School District campus Saturday night, Jan. 13, which has led to a joint investigation involving the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department and...
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate16Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing3A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
NWS latest: Models vary widely on snow accumulation; current models trend lowerThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Jan. 11, said the forecasting models for snow accumulation are trending down for the area Monday, Jan. 15. However, its prediction remains for up to 2 inches of rain Friday, Jan. 12....
Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout HallA group of five siblings has many options to do things together. Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style. Thus, Dawson Hollow. Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing...
Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrives1Southeast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember. Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this...
Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep." -- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, This...
Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes. The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson. The request is for the county's emergency...
Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotelyEmployees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has...
Most read 1/11/24NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Most read 1/9/24Faith, family leads Wilferth to Chateau Girardeau; longtime Saint Francis VP leaves after 10 years3Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer. He had spent the previous...
Most read 1/8/24Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage13A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...