It's gala season in Southeast Missouri

Column (1/15/24)Parents should foster decision-making in teens to help them practice 'adulting'Rebellion is an adolescent's inarticulate way of saying, "I want control." Parents can support that quest for control within clear boundaries of what is safe and what is legal. Rebellion is a good thing, and it's also a key part of developing the...
The Missouri legislative session beginsNow that the 2024 legislative session has begun, I wanted to take a moment to say how honored I am to be your voice and conduit in state government. Our office works very hard to make sure our people are cared for all year long; it is of utmost...
Populist politicians aren't so divided on economic issuesThe political landscape is often portrayed as deeply polarized. The two sides, it is said, can't agree on anything. Even worse, if one side supports a position, that's reason enough for the other to oppose it. While this picture is largely true for...
Column (1/11/24)Will Mike Johnson get away with betraying MAGA House members with his proposed budget?The House Freedom Caucus is largely right about debt and deficits. Some members might be staggering hypocrites, given that they had little problem with Donald Trump's spending when he was president. They're also right that the budget deal worked out...
Column (1/11/24)A nation Dr. King would not recognizeThis year, 2024, marks the 60th anniversary of the signing into law of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act. Soon, we observe the national day set aside to note and honor the leader of the movement that led to that act becoming law: Dr. Martin Luther...
Column (1/10/24)Protecting women's sports from the Left's gender ideologySoutheast and south-central Missouri is home to so many incredibly talented athletes. They spend hours upon hours training to be the best version of themselves while also taking care of business in the classroom, keeping up with chores at home, or...
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
Column (1/10/24)Why Republicans have the upper hand on the borderThe White House is losing the immigration debate. There hasn't been any question that it has deserved to lose this debate from the beginning. But for the longest time, there wasn't much focus on the border, except on the right. Now the negotiations...
Column (1/9/24)The left can't handle a Trump victoryWe are about to embark on what might be one of the wildest years in the history of American politics, and it may end up merely as a prelude. If 2024 is set to be tumultuous and unpredictable, just wait until 2025 if Donald Trump wins the presidency...
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
It's gala season in Southeast Missouri
The Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted by different organizations that combine supporting a good cause with style.
Several are on the calendar over the coming months, starting later this week with the Mercy Health Foundation Southeast Journey Gala. The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The evening starts at 6 p.m., and proceeds benefit patients and families in need at the Mercy Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau.
On Saturday, March 2, the Saint Francis Foundation will host its eighth annual Friends Gala. This event benefits the hospital's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient assistance funds. The Friends Gala starts at 5:30 p.m. and will also be held at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center.
Both the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation and Jackson R-2 Foundation have their annual galas set for back-to-back weekends in February. Jackson's Red and Black Affair -- Sneaker Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Jackson Civic Center. And Cape Girardeau's Penguin Party will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center. Both are good opportunities to support students and teachers in the school districts.
Finally, Southeast Missouri State University will host its Sesquicentennial Ball on Saturday, April 6, at the Show Me Center. The event begins at 6 p.m.
These are all wonderful events where people can enjoy a night out in style while supporting good causes. Credit to the organizations and volunteers who help make them happen. And thanks to the donors and attendees for their generous support. Events take much work. But producing a great experience for the community while supporting charitable causes is a worthwhile endeavor. Here's to helping others while having a good time.
