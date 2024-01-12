-
MLK events set for coming days
Martin Luther King Jr. must have been a favorite of news reporters. He was a quote machine. Many recognize his "I have a dream" speech and "Letter from Birmingham Jail", but virtually any speech he gave or words he put to paper contain thought-provoking and soul-searching guidance on peace, equality and dignity.
But we don't honor the great civil rights leader with a national holiday each year because of his eloquence. We honor him each January because of his work to push our society toward a more perfect union in which all of us share in the promise of our Declaration of Independence, "that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness".
This year's MLK-related events in the area began Thursday, Jan 11, and will continue through the MLK holiday Monday, Jan. 15. As is customary, Southeast Missouri State University's main MLK event will come later in the week.
This year's MLK holiday will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that was made part of the federal holiday. Cape's Citywide Celebration committee is sponsoring a humanitarian day of giving and service where items such as canned goods, nonperishable items, toiletries, hats, gloves, scarfs, blankets and school supplies can be donated for people in need.
The drop-off locations are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., on Monday, as well as students being able to donate at their schools through Friday.
In Cape Girardeau, events include a community prayer service at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. James AME Church, 516 North St., a memorial breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday at Shawnee Park Center and a humanitarian luncheon at noon that day at Shawnee Park Center.
SEMO's event, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. and themed "Building CommUNITY Through Service", will feature state Sen. Brian Williams, who represents St. Louis County in the state legislature. SEMO's website describes Williams' legislative work as reflecting "the best interests of his underserved community, according to SEMO's website. With his diplomacy and advocacy, sickle cell patients may access their needed medications, students will learn about the atrocity of the Holocaust with his designation of Holocaust Education Week and disabled individuals who have ABLE savings accounts will be protected from losing federal benefits." He has also worked in the areas of law enforcement, addressing racial profiling and police misconduct.
For tickets to the event, visit semo.edu/student-support/diversity-inclusion/mlk-dinner.html.
For more information about all the local events, see our stories online at semissourian.com.
One more MLK quote that seems apropos. This one from his 1963 book "Strength to Love": "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
We encourage everyone to participate in these events and spend some time considering MLK's messages that remain intensely relevant today.
