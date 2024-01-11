Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the city

-
Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts ThursdayThe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that...
NWS issues hazardous weather outlook3The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger KiepeAbbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor. Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry. He has...
Local advocate continues campaign against gun violence2Leslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held...
SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performancesSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-11-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Injured Hotshots shooting suspect faces weapon charge1A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight in A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau last March was booked into the county jail Monday, Jan. 8,...
Missouri senator to speak at SEMO's annual MLK Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University announced this year's keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. State Sen. Brian Williams will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6...
Remembering former university president Bill Stacy's time with SEMO2Former Southeast Missouri State University president Bill Stacy died at the age of 85 on Thursday, Jan. 4. The president served the university from 1979 to 1989, with many of his actions laying the foundation for present fixtures of the college....
Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 635Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Cape Girardeau Public Library awarded $11,000 grant for summer reading program4The Cape Girardeau Public Library received an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library for the institution's annual summer reading program. According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, part of the funds will be used to hire...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves placing property tax increase for public safety on April ballot19Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Jan. 8, approved putting a property tax increase on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. Council members voted on an ordinance to...
Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Faith, family leads Wilferth to Chateau Girardeau; longtime Saint Francis VP leaves after 10 years3Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer. He had spent the previous...
Finalized budget presented to Cape Girardeau County commissioners2Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier presented Cape Girardeau County commissioners with a final budget for the 2024 calendar year during the regular commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 8. "As always, they're just adjustments that have taken...
County Road 244 in Cape Girardeau County closed for culvert replacementCounty Road 244 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is at the junction of Route N and County Road 244, but...
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage12A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
Students give tips for attracting talent to area11When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies9Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Most read 1/5/24CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Most read 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Most read 1/4/24Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes11Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the city
Thursday, January 11, 2024 ~ Updated 2:50 PM
The three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a true time capsule of the families who have lived there and their deep roots in the community.
According to Cape Girardeau County archives, the home was built in 1917, but it was likely built earlier since it appears in a 1915 Southeast Missourian photograph. During that time, Cape Girardeau was a burgeoning rivertown with steamboats, trains and automobiles bringing new businesses and people to the area.
Charles L. Harrison, the first owner who originally built the home, was an important community leader and businessman. He attended and graduated from the Normal School in Cape Girardeau which would become Southeast Missouri State University in future decades. He was influential in helping get the traffic bridge built across the Mississippi River and he served as president of the Cape Girardeau Hotel Co. when the Hotel Marquette was constructed.
Harrison's home and three of the houses surrounding 330 N. Lorimier were all occupied by Harrison's family in the early 1900s. One can imagine the many summer gatherings on his large terraced backyard which boasted Cape Girardeau's first inground pool and a grass tennis court -- both do not currently exist, but the original concrete shower houses and clawfoot shower basin are present on the property.
The home provides a stunning view of the Mississippi River, arguably the best view in Cape Girardeau. On clear days, the current owners say they can see trains chugging along the tracks in Illinois below an outline of rolling hills. Every single sunrise and sunset is indescribable.
Only three families in total have owned 330 N. Lorimier since its construction. The most recent owners have completely modernized the home with new electric, plumbing, roofing, windows, central air and heating, among other renovations. However, the owners were careful to maintain the home's history, original wood features and unique quirks.
There is a freshwater fountain with a sculpted Lion's head built into the wall on the first floor of the home. It still works today and can be turned on in the basement. In the kitchen, a "plate warmer" is built into the radiator system which the current owners have painted green to complement the kitchen's green tile backsplash. Families would have used the device to keep meals warm when hosting dinner parties; current owners say it works well.
The home's open kitchen concept provides a comfortable hosting space with large cabinets, a center island, original wooden butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances. In the dining room, there is an operational foot buzzer that would have been used to call down cooks and staff from the servants' quarters on the top floor. Presently, the top floor includes a full bathroom with an original clawfoot bathtub, guest bedroom and sitting room.
Current owners joke that using the foot buzzer has never "worked for them"; no cooks have magically appeared to make their dinners. But the buzzer could be a fun trick to let guests know when meals are ready.
The second floor contains a converted laundry room and three bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite, bathroom and large walk-in-closet. There is also an office with three walls of windows overlooking the garage, river and downtown neighborhood. Views from every single window in this house reveal something marvelous: historical homes shining in the light, barges sneaking along the river and centuries-old trees reaching their branches to the sky.
The basement contains a true Great Gatsby-era relic -- an original speakeasy room built in 1921 at the start of prohibition. Current owners discovered a skeleton key labeled "Rompus Room'' to the double thick basement door which contains the secret bar and built-in bench seating. Owners have kept these original elements, including the wood paneling, leather countertops and sink.
One can imagine the most influential families of Cape Girardeau secretly gathering in the speakeasy, sipping alcoholic beverages, which were likely brought in through a hole the current owners have filled with a mini fridge. A vent above the fridge carries air from the speakeasy into the next room when activated with a switch -- likely used when guests were puffing on cigars and cigarettes.
According to a Southeast Missourian article, bars closed during the prohibition era in Cape, but dance halls remained open; people could buy alcohol illegally behind many of the dance halls if they had the right connections. The Harrisons' speakeasy likely got alcohol through this method or Cape's primary sources of illegal alcohol at the time: by river from Memphis, Tennessee, and by road from U.S. 61.
Attached to the "Rompus Room" is a space that could function as a wine cellar or tornado shelter; there is a solid concrete patio located directly above it. Harrison's office is attached to the cellar with the original wood desk where he likely stored some of the hundreds of rare and unusual books from his collection -- which he donated to Southeast Missouri State University in his will. According to a Southeast Missourian article, Harrison allowed himself $50 each month to spend on his book collecting hobby.
Harrison was also influential in the upkeep and expansion of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, serving as the board's secretary for many years. He was one of the individuals most credited with helping the library remain open during World War II, according to a Southeast Missourian article.
Overall, the historic home at 330 N Lorimier Street is a place for gathering and experiencing life together. It offers privacy and safety in an established neighborhood with owner-occupied homes, but it is also a two-block walk away from Broadway and the food, shops and activities of downtown Cape.
To live in this home is to be ingrained in this community, living within the context of history while adding your own story to its pages.
To learn more about 330 N Lorimier St. and schedule a showing, call Amber Prasanphanich at (573) 275-1569 or Emily McElreath at (573) 579-7866 with Team Fish of Edge Realty: (573) 335-8111. You can also check out the online listing at semohousehunter.com.