Dedication of Little Free Library

Abbey Road Christian Church had a dedication on January 7 for the new Little Free Library that is located on the church’s campus at 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau.

This is the third Little Free Library located in Cape. It is a free book- sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all, through a global network of volunteer led Little Free Library book exchange boxes. A benefit is to improve book access and thus tackle low literacy rates. When you take a book and leave a book, this is known as book crossing.

People can find Little Free Libraries wherever they are in the world with the Little Free Library mobile app.