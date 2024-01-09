Business Briefs
Jackson ALDI has
grand opening
The ALDI store in Jackson at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd had its grand opening at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.
Work on the 21,682-square-foot market began in March of this year. Other ALDI stores in Southeast Missouri may be found in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
Gas prices steady nationally, decline locally
The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains $3.25 from the last week of November. In Missouri, however, the average price has declined from $2.85 to $2.80, as of Dec. 4.
Diesel prices are at $4.21 a gallon for the national average, 3 cents cheaper than the last week of November, and more than 20 cents cheaper from the month before. For the state average, they continue to decline from $3.93 to just $3.86.
New transit executive director named
The five-member board of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) selected Ginny Smith to become its new executive director effective Friday, Dec. 1.
Smith has served as director of operations/safety management for Fredericktown, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Transit System since June 2015; she is also their chief operations officer.
New head of Uptown
Jackson Revitalization Organization named
Jackson resident Erin Ressler has been named the new executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Resslers position began on Monday, Dec. 4. She had previously worked as a community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a not-for-profit group aimed at enhancing the economic vitality and hometown charm of uptown Jackson.
New program to boost healthcare apprenticeships
A new initiative by the Missouri Chamber Foundation aims to train up to 1,500 apprentices for the health care industry. The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program came about through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a $1.35 million federal appropriation.
Participating health care systems include BJC HealthCare, CoxHealth, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Mercy and University Health.
Gibson Center builds
new campus
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new campus at 1112 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Nov. 6. This expansion will consolidate nine existing offices into one central location. The 17,700-square-foot facility will cost $4.6 million to build. It will employ around 80 to 100 people.
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change provides a variety of behavioral health services, including residential treatment, outpatient care and detoxification services.
SEEDS holds conference
to talk economics, development in SEMO
Economic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30.
Busch is the former first chief market intelligence officer for the U.S. government and has provided market briefings to the White House, U.S. Congress, the Federal Reserve Board and U.S. Treasury staff.
SEEDS, now in its fifth year, is an annual conference organized by the Harrison College of Business & Computing at Southeast Missouri State University. This year, members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce also helped to organize it.
Poplar Bluff VA seeks volunteer drivers
The Volunteer Transportation Network is seeking volunteers to help shuttle veterans to and from medical appointments. The program is facilitated by the Disabled American Veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. Vehicles for volunteers are provided by the DAV.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver is encouraged to reach out to Dale Garrett at 573-778-4276.
Sikeston City Council enters contract with Scott County 911 Emergency Service Board
Sikeston City Council has agreed to enter into a contract with the Scott County 911 Emergency Service Board to receive the citys share of a sales tax collected since January.
Scott County voters approved a sales tax in 2022 to establish a 911 board and provide funding to help maintain and improve existing 911 services across the country. The 911 board was formed, and Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen said that the county has been collecting revenue taxes since January 2023. Sikeston DPS is one of the countys three 911 centers.
Dexter Board of Aldermen hear update on Interstate 57 project
Dexter city administrator Dave Wyman said as part of his report on Dec. 4 at the Dexter Board of Aldermen meeting that MODOT is conducting a study on Highway 60 from Bertrand to Morehouse. The purpose of the study is to determine what is needed to convert Highway 60 to Interstate 57.
Wyman said everyone is encouraged to go to the MODOT website and fill out a questionnaire on the study. He said the steps taken in the changeover will affect Dexter.
Perryville ranked first in state for child well-being
Missouri KIDS COUNT data for 2023 has ranked Perry County first in child well-being for the state. Perry County also ranks first in the rural county category for the state.
Each county is ranked according to how children are faring, utilizing national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors. The purpose of Missouri KIDS COUNT is to improve child wellness in the state.
