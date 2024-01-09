The spend down policy is broken

-
Column (1/9/24)The left can't handle a Trump victoryWe are about to embark on what might be one of the wildest years in the history of American politics, and it may end up merely as a prelude. If 2024 is set to be tumultuous and unpredictable, just wait until 2025 if Donald Trump wins the presidency...
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
Column (1/8/24)Three economic myths to put to rest this yearAs a new year dawns, it's customary to reflect on the past and set resolutions for the future. This year, let's resolve to greet three widespread claims with healthy doses of skepticism. The first dubious claim is that income inequality in the...
Securing border at home, defending our values globallyWith migrants now flooding our Southwestern border at a reported 10,000 seeking entry daily, it is essential that we take steps to crystallize a national immigration policy. Republicans insist that $74 billion in funds that the Biden administration...
Confession of a public-health expertThe public-health officials are getting around to admitting the fallibility of public-health officials. The former head of the National Institutes of Health during the pandemic and current science adviser to President Joe Biden, Francis Collins,...
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
Column (1/4/24)Free health insurance for migrants is lunacyAcross the globe, millions of people are on the move, defying borders and violating laws to escape poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and break into rich countries. The United States is their No. 1 destination. The U.S. needs a...
Column (1/4/24)Haley's slavery gaffe is a rare misstep for a good politicianNikki Haley gave a bad answer to an easy question: What caused the Civil War? She replied with a word-salad on freedom and the role of government while failing to mention the word "slavery" at all. We don't need to dwell on why it was a bad answer....
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
Editorial (12/20/23)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off TuesdayIs it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time? Yes. Yes, it is. The annual Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
The spend down policy is broken
When we retired we set aside money to travel. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my wife developed mobility issues. The money continued to accumulate, and I decided that I would give it to various charitable organizations. And have been doing so for the last 15 years.
After speaking with an elder care lawyer I found out that a division of assets would be required. The state would take basically half of our savings, which is fine because our savings was earmarked to take care of us in our declining years. Had I spent any portion on goods and services, that would be fine, but because I donated to charities and received nothing material in return, the state would essentially take all of our savings by spending down the entire amount leaving nothing for me in my declining years.
The take away from this is it appears that the state would prefer people to spend frivolously then to help support those most in need. I have always tried to live simply so that others may simply live. I guess it is true that no good deed goes unpunished. This is a policy that the state does not advertise until it is too late to do anything about it.
GREG STEINER, Cape Girardeau