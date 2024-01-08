Spirituality Column: A Week of Weeknights

-
Local News 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statementWeeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriff's Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs' son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage11A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
Students give tips for attracting talent to area4When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies8Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Man arrested for alleged weapon violations3A Cape Girardeau man is facing four charges relating to allegations that he brandished a weapon then fired a shot randomly in the direction of potential victims Wednesday, Jan. 3. Witnesses told police they saw Savion Haley point the gun in their...
Fire takes two pets on corner of Fountain and Independence StreetTwo dogs were found dead in a house on the northwest corner of Fountain and Independence streets after Cape Girardeau emergency services responded to a fire on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Capt. Bryan Stroer said the...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Jan. 8, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 8 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Commissioners updated on county projectsWork on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction...
CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
Past, present City of Cape Girardeau civil workers remember Williams1Former City of Cape Girardeau housing assistance coordinator Steve Williams passed away Monday, Jan. 1. With his work on grants, Williams helped bring about the Cape Area Family Resource Center and also played a part in saving the Marquette building...
Did you know? 4 BBQ celebrities coming to When Pigs Fly contestIt is no surprise the barbecue season is considered "dead" during the winter months. It's cold outside, gets dark early and it's just too cold to go out and stand by a grill. That said, the Smokin Brothers wanted to change this and created an indoor...
Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager1The PORCH Initiative finds its community initiatives manager in the form of Rachael Long. In her new position, Long will help people interested in PORCH's homeownership program and connect them with partners in real estate and lending and find...
MoDOT awards contract for Route K/Highway 25 roundabout project3Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for constructing a roundabout at the junction of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville in Cape Girardeau County. The $2.3 million contract was awarded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Fronabarger...
Route P in Perry County reduced for shoulder workRoute P in Perry County -- from Route U to U.S. 61 near Perryville -- will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7...
Local News 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
Local News 1/4/24Historic Rose Garden undergoes name change as project finishes10Capaha Park's Rose Garden renovation is complete, and it has a new name. Along with a new look, the garden is now called Capaha Park Garden. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the reason for the name change is...
Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer5A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree...
Document: Arrested Cape Girardeau County jailer said he pointed gun at victim; father refused to make written statement4A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office employee who works in the county jail admitted to officers he pointed a gun at the victim after a physical altercation had occurred. Christopher N. Johnston was arrested following a skirmish on the afternoon...
Most read 1/2/24Cape Girardeau County jail employee faces weapon, domestic assault charges3A Cape Girardeau County jail employee was arrested as a result of a domestic altercation on New Years Eve, according to a news release issued by the sheriffs office. Christopher N. Johnston, an employee of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs...
Spirituality Column: A Week of Weeknights
Why does a week have seven days? Though its an inheritance from human pre-history, surely theres a better reason than weve always done it this way. Yes, there is. When our ancestors looked up, by day and night, seven lights moved across the sky: the sun, moon and five planets their unaided eyes could see. No clocks measured time; celestial bodies marked the bounds of life. That was power to respect and honor with names.
Different cultures and languages did so differently, but their systems were much the same. In English, astronomy got mixed with Norse mythology to give us Suns Day, Moons Day, Tiws Day, Wodens Day, Thors Day, Frigs Day and Saturns Day.
But what of the nights? The poor nights have to borrow their appellations from the days. What if nights, too, had names?
Lets begin with the brightest of the night lights. Though the moon has her days name, I say Luna deserves her own night of the week, as well. I nominate Lunight.
Next? Most know the nursery rhyme that sing-songs, Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight Surely we may wish for a Starnight, and grant it to ourselves.
There is a passage saints and poets know called the Dark Night of the Soul. We should respect its fearsome reputation, yet meet it with a will when it comes, for it leads to a new day. In our week of nights, let there be a Soulnight.
At some point, it occurs to every stargazer to look away from the diamonds to the black velvet they appear upon. Without space, where would the stars be? I figure wed ground ourselves in that question more often if we observed Darknight.
Not everyone gets one, alas, but everyone needs and deserves a night off. We should all be granted a pause to turn toward those we love and live with most. Some call it TGIF, others Shabbat, yet others Jumu'ah Mubārak. However its known, there should be a Stopnight.
Actually, the gathering part is important enough that it needs temporal territory of its own. So lets have a Withnight, too.
One more.
The ancestors might have counseled having Huntnight to honor those who leave the safety of the fire. Anyone whos kept eyes open for the sake of community and companions could offer Watchnight. And there is something numinous between dusk and dawn to acknowledge with respect. We might nod to it with Mysternight, or Wondernight, or Holynight.
But I think we need a night for Night herself.
Nightnight.
The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. At present, he has a pretty good view of the night sky from a hill in Hannibal, Mo. Nocturnally or diurnally, you may share your observations with him at revdarkwater@gmail.com.