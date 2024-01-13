Create New Routines: Become physically, mentally and spiritually healthier in the new year with these strategies

-
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquetJackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
Warming centers open for Cape Girardeau on MondayAs wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and...
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate2Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationshipThe daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died on Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing3A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
NWS latest: Models vary widely on snow accumulation; current models trend lowerThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Jan. 11, said the forecasting models for snow accumulation are trending down for the area Monday, Jan. 15. However, its prediction remains for up to 2 inches of rain Friday, Jan. 12....
Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout HallA group of five siblings has many options to do things together. Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style. Thus, Dawson Hollow. Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing...
Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrivesSoutheast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember. Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this...
Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep." -- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, This...
Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes. The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson. The request is for the county's emergency...
Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotelyEmployees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has...
Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts Thursday2The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that...
NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger KiepeAbbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor. Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry. He has...
Local advocate continues campaign against gun violence3Leslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held...
SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performancesSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-11-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Most read 1/8/24Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage13A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies9Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
Create New Routines: Become physically, mentally and spiritually healthier in the new year with these strategies
We begin a new year with hope, renewal and determination; its a good time to start working on developing new routines.
Routines, according to the Brain MD article 5 Powerful Benefits of Having a Healthy Daily Routine by Kim Henderson, can increase efficiency, reduce stress, promote health, boost creativity and provide meaning in our lives.
We are creatures of habit, says Saint Francis Healthcare System internal medicine physician Dr. Rob Dodson, MD. We feel safe and normal when we have patterns, when we have a routine.
Dodson recommends establishing positive health routines, as well as positive personal routines. For health, he says it is important to implement routines pertaining to diet, exercise, sleep and general health maintenance such as going to the doctor, dentist and eye doctor regularly.
When establishing personal routines, he says its important to focus on learning new skills such as speaking a foreign language or reading more, spending time with family members such as by calling ones brother once a week, and growing spiritually such as by having set-aside time to mak[e] better contact at ones church or in ones prayer. These practices can help people feel centered, he says.
Ready to feel more grounded? Here are five ways to implement new routines into your life in 2024. Cheers to the new year!
1. Go with intention.
Starting a new routine is all about realizing your behavior patterns, so you can choose to keep or change them. Sue Nesler, M.S., M.A., E-RYT 500, C-IAYT, NCC, PLPC, and owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau, says incorporating sensory experiences into your day can cue your body for certain behaviors. For example, using lavender essential oils and quietly playing the sound of crashing waves over a speaker just before bedtime can help your body know it is time to sleep, she says.
Routines and habits are different. Routines are very intentional. Typically, habits are unintentional, Nesler says. Routine can bookend a lot of unknown or chaos thats happening in your life. Our bodies become habituated, [and] it doesnt take very much when you introduce a routine, when you start repeating it, that your body really starts to understand.
Part of being intentional about making a change is knowing why you want to do something, and allowing that reason to motivate your change in behavior. For example, someone who wants to be more active with their children or grandchildren might create a routine centered around cardio and weight training exercises, so they can maintain their bodys ability to move well.
If we dont have a good, established reason why we want to make the changes, the changes are not going to stick, because theres not a reason for the change, Dodson says.
2. Set achievable goals.
When creating a new routine, its important not to expect too much too soon, says Director of Clinical Services at Southeast Behavioral Hospital John Cooley, PhD. For example, if your goal is to start exercising, he recommends going to the gym for 15 minutes a couple of times a week. After a few weeks of successfully implementing this new routine, begin to build upon it by increasing the amount of time you workout at the gym or increasing the number of times a week you go.
You get to your goal by the small steps, Cooley says.
The key, Dodson says, is to create constant movement forward in your life, so youre always moving in the right direction. For example, if you drink four sodas a day, rather than quitting soda consumption all at once, he recommends cutting down to two sodas a day until that is your new normal, and then cutting down again from there.
One of the best ways for us to continue our goals is to have some success with those goals, so you need to give yourself an achievable goal to attain, and then once you achieve those goals, you say, Hey, I can do that, now maybe I can do more [to achieve my end goal].
3. Connect with others.
When implementing new routines, its important to involve others in your routines, so they can support you in your goals. For example, partners can work to create a routine around eating healthier at home by meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking and eating together.
Its also important to create healthy social routines, so you maintain contact with people you love. Especially during the wintertime when its cold outside and gets dark early, it can be easy for people to talk themselves out of going to places, Cooley says. To take care of your mental health, its important to stick to your commitments.
Stay in contact with people that support [you] and people [you] love, Cooley says. Find time for friends and activities, maybe even if [you] have a church or a club or a social thing that [you] do, keep active in those things. [Stay] close to the support system and the support network.
4. Dont compare yourself.
Healthiness is a spectrum, Dodson says, and people on the unhealthier end often get complacent because they feel like there is no hope they could ever improve; people on the healthier end of the spectrum often get complacent because they think they are doing better than others, and they dont need to improve. Its important not to fall into either category, Dodson says.
Dont compare yourself to other people, Dodson says. Compare yourself to yourself and the person that you want to be, and try to make moves in the right direction.
5. Break out of routine every once in a while.
Although its important to create and stick to healthy routines, changing your routine up a bit in positive ways from time to time is also healthy for the brain and the whole person, Cooley says. For example, Cooley says if you dont like to go to the movies by yourself, try going to a movie solo to see if you like it. Or, if you want to try a different restaurant or a new activity, go for it.
Anything you can do to try something new and different that you didnt know if youd like or not, just give it a try, Cooley says. It builds your self-confidence and self-esteem, makes you feel like you can accomplish something that you didnt know you could accomplish.