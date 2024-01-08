Live Longer, Live Stronger Column: Food Choices for Cancer Prevention and Survival

Photo by Ola Mischenko

Nutrition for Health, a publication by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, offers valuable insights into addressing major health challenges such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Here's the best advice for preventing cancer and enhancing survival if diagnosed.

Every year, nearly 2 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, and worldwide, it is one of the leading causes of death. Prevention is crucial, and if diagnosed, battling cancer with the best tools available is the key. Lifestyle changes can play a significant role in prevention and improving survival rates.

Much of the risk for colon, breast, prostate and other cancers is linked to diet. Regions favoring diets rich in meat and dairy show higher cancer prevalence, while areas emphasizing grains, vegetables, fruits and beans experience lower rates. The latter are high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals that protect, whereas animal products increase cancer risk.

Fatty foods have a strong influence on hormone activity, linked to many cancers; animal fats are more harmful than vegetable oils. Cooking meat at high temperatures causes carcinogenic compounds. Milk products are strongly associated with prostate cancer.

Certain foods have significant benefits: Soybeans are superb for preventing breast cancer and prostate cancer. Tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and green and yellow vegetables have superpowers to fight prostate cancer. Strong links exist between colon cancer and consuming alcohol, meat and other high-fat foods, with red and processed meats  bacon, ham, deli meats, sausage and hot dogs  being the biggest offenders.

The best strategies for preventing, surviving and even reversing cancer involve three key steps:

1. Going plant-based

Embracing a plant-based diet reduces cancer death rates to half or three-quarters of the general population. Eliminating meat, poultry, fish, dairy and eggs also brings added benefits, such as reduced risks of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other health issues.

2. Defending your DNA from harm

The foods we consume can protect and repair damaged DNA caused by free radicals. Antioxidant-rich superfoods, including sweet potatoes, berries, black beans and quinoa, along with a variety of vegetables, fruits, beans and whole grains, contribute to DNA defense. Recognizing smoking and alcohol as carcinogens underscores the need to address the DNA damage they cause, with alcohol being classified similarly to smoking and asbestos in terms of cancer risk. Please share this with others, as reducing alcohol consumption can save their lives.

3. Boost your immunity

Strengthening our immune system is essential for combating occasional cancer cell formation. Natural killer cells in our bloodstream are amazing in destroying these troublemakers. Beta-carotene found in carrots, winter squash, spinach and kale supports these cells. Supplements have limitations, but beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, and selenium in fruits and vegetables, contribute to immune system enhancement. High-fat diets impair immunity and increase cancer risk, emphasizing the importance of a plant-based diet for the best immune function. Additionally, high-fat intake correlates with being overweight, another significant factor in immune function and cancer risk.

A valuable tip from research is that we actually do better with complying with dietary changes when we dont take baby steps. When we make big changes, we feel so much better that we never want to go back to the old ways of eating. Adopting a plant-based, low-fat diet can lead to feeling better, and resources at PCRM.org offer excellent guidance on living longer and living stronger.

Cheryl Mothes is a natural health nutrition counselor who loves helping others realize the impact nutrition can have on living their best, as well as preventing and reversing disease. She and her husband Rick Hetzel own Fresh Healthy Café to offer healthy food choices to the community.