Christmas Tournament features good competition and special moments

Editorial

Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the tournament features some pretty good competition and always a special moment or two.

The 2023 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament was no exception.

The 79th annual edition came down to two rival schools in the championship game: Cape Central and Jackson. The Tigers were led in scoring by Tyseandre' Edwards (20 points) and Jaydon Reynolds (19 points) and left no doubt in their 75-48 win and a second consecutive Christmas Tournament title over a very good Jackson team.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame won a third-place game over Charleston. Kelly secured a fifth-place victory over Scott City. And Scott County Central won the seventh-place consolation game over Bell City.

The feel good moment of the tournament came early when Leopold's Caleb Rosanna scored against Oak Ridge in a first-round game. With Oak Ridge firmly ahead, Leopold entered Rosanna into the game for the possible scoring opportunity. Rosanna is a team manager-turned-player who has Down syndrome. Leopold coach Gary Poyner said Rosanna comes to practice every day and does all the drills.

"For him to have the opportunity to get out here on this big floor and get out here and play is one of those moments as a coach that's  that's special. It's one of those things that you remember through your whole coaching career," Poyner said.

Credit to Leopold for finding an opportunity for Rosanna to see playing time and to Oak Ridge for knowing the moment.

Special thanks to all the volunteers, organizers, sponsors, players and officials for making this year's tournament a wonderful experience. A special word of appreciation to tournament director Matt Asher.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive the tournament's best moments, check out our coverage at www.semissourian.com/Christmas. You can also view the livestream of Day 4 on the www.Semoball.com Facebook page.

We're already looking forward to next year's Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.