Must be modern math

-
-
-
Securing border at home, defending our values globallyWith migrants now flooding our Southwestern border at a reported 10,000 seeking entry daily, it is essential that we take steps to crystallize a national immigration policy. Republicans insist that $74 billion in funds that the Biden administration...
-
Confession of a public-health expertThe public-health officials are getting around to admitting the fallibility of public-health officials. The former head of the National Institutes of Health during the pandemic and current science adviser to President Joe Biden, Francis Collins,...
-
-
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
-
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
-
Column (1/4/24)Free health insurance for migrants is lunacyAcross the globe, millions of people are on the move, defying borders and violating laws to escape poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and break into rich countries. The United States is their No. 1 destination. The U.S. needs a...
-
Column (1/4/24)Haley's slavery gaffe is a rare misstep for a good politicianNikki Haley gave a bad answer to an easy question: What caused the Civil War? She replied with a word-salad on freedom and the role of government while failing to mention the word "slavery" at all. We don't need to dwell on why it was a bad answer....
-
-
-
Choose to be an everyday hero in 2024Americans like a good heroic story, but not every individual is up to saving the world, not in the defining moment sort of way that plays out in our favorite books and on the movie screen. Simon Sinek likes to say that we've over-indexed on rugged...
-
-
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
-
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
Editorial (12/20/23)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off TuesdayIs it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time? Yes. Yes, it is. The annual Southeast Missourian...
-
-
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
-
-
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
-
Must be modern math
For the public and the lawmakers who pass the minimum wage increases to think that increase will give a livable income, with every dollar increase the cost of food, gas, rent goes up also. So, if we think that will increase minimum wage purchasing power, we need to go back to school.
There 28 million minimum wage workers vs. 63 million seniors on Social Security drawing a minimum of $1,065 per month. Out of that monthly income, seniors must pay fixed medicine, food, rent, insurance and not to mention young kids still living with their grandparents.
I have yet to see one politician say, Its time to take care of our seniors! Do they realize that the majority of those 63 million will vote their pocketbook, regardless of party?
How many minimum wage workers will vote? I love all the younger generation, but be careful what you vote for. Maybe it wont be long before the seniors may have to move in with them!
They made a movie once called, Dumb and Dumber!
GENE CRIPPEN, Jackson