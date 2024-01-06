Must be modern math

Letter to the Editor

For the public and the lawmakers who pass the minimum wage increases to think that increase will give a livable income, with every dollar increase the cost of food, gas, rent goes up also. So, if we think that will increase minimum wage purchasing power, we need to go back to school.

There 28 million minimum wage workers vs. 63 million seniors on Social Security drawing a minimum of $1,065 per month. Out of that monthly income, seniors must pay fixed medicine, food, rent, insurance and not to mention young kids still living with their grandparents.

I have yet to see one politician say, Its time to take care of our seniors! Do they realize that the majority of those 63 million will vote their pocketbook, regardless of party?

How many minimum wage workers will vote? I love all the younger generation, but be careful what you vote for. Maybe it wont be long before the seniors may have to move in with them!

They made a movie once called, Dumb and Dumber!

GENE CRIPPEN, Jackson