Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Coover Regional Communities Grant Opportunity

The Cape Area Community Foundation an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) announces that CFO is accepting applications for the Coover Regional Vibrant Communities Grant Program. The CFO is administering this program on behalf of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, a private foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company.

With a total of $220,000 available, the programs goal is to address the epidemic of loneliness and social isolation by creating meaningful ways to connect people with their communities. Possible projects would connect neighbors, promote participation in social and community groups, help K-12 students establish social skills, or generate community-building opportunities for high-risk populations.

Eligible organizations outside of Springfield and Greene County, but within the CFO service area, are encouraged to apply. This includes rural Missouri south of the Missouri River and outside the metro areas of St. Louis and Kansas City.

Agencies can find more information and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Julia Dorothy Coover, a 30-year Commerce employee, founded the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husbands memory. The Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly $8 million in grants to benefit the Ozarks since its partnership with the CFO began in 2001.

The Cape Area Community Foundation was established in 2016 and currently has a donor portfolio of $1,475,000.