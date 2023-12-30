Prayer 12-31-23

More to explore
-
Mall project, health care, natural disasters among top stories in region for 2023The top news stories in Southeast Missouri included both progress and tragedy in 2023. Here is a review of some of the top stories covered by the Southeast Missourian, in no particular order. One of Southeast Missouri's biggest news stories of 2023...
-
Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in DexterTwo months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant. On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at...
-
SEMO starts partnership with St. George's for pre-med, pre-vet studentsSoutheast Missouri State University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, entered an agreement this month to create a pipeline to medical and veterinarian studies for students. After completing four years of...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Maurice SandfortMaurice Sandfort, known as Moe, enjoyed a long career in banking and community involvement before passing away Nov. 26. Sandfort held the position of president at multiple banks throughout his career, but he also served on the boards of Saint...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Betty HearnesSoutheast Missouri lost both a political leader and a beloved musician and public servant Dec. 19 with the passing of Betty Hearnes. She served as first lady of the state of Missouri from 1965 to 1973 while her husband, Warren E. Hearnes, served as...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 2, 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Dec. 18....
-
Cape Girardeau man, 20, faces two charges of sex crimes involving minorA Cape Girardeau man is facing two charges involving sexual acts with a minor. Ari Yoel Cobix-Zacateco, 20, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with the Class E felonies of fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 years old and sexual...
-
County commissioners approve ordinance to help solar project3The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved an ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, to help the Lutesville Solar Project in the southern part of the county. The ordinance reads that the county can issue its taxable industrial...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library says no pornographic or obscene materials in collection11The Cape Girardeau Public Library doubled down on its message that there are no pornographic or obscene materials in its collection. The library issued a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, saying it is fully compliant with all state laws regarding...
-
Tennessee woman charged with assault following Cape County crash1A Memphis, Tennessee, woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Wednesday, Dec. 27, on four felony charges, including two charges of endangering the welfare of a child following a two-vehicle traffic wreck on Interstate 55 near the 116-mile...
-
Woman pleads guilty in murder of developmentally disabled manHeather Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for her role in the killing of Josh Taylor, a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man. Taylor was found by Bollinger...
-
-
Fire damages home in Cape Girardeau1A fire Wednesday night, Dec. 27, extensively damaged a home at 915 Hickory St. in Cape Girardeau. The owner of the home, alerted by smoke detectors, called 911 at 8:30 p.m., and was not injured. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. The damage...
-
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Miki GudermuthA Southeast Missouri trailblazer for those with disabilities died Sept. 6. MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth founded SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in 1993, where she served as executive director. Gudermuth was diagnosed with polio as a baby and...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: John KeusenkothenJohn Joseph Keusenkothen, former president and CEO of Saint Francis Medical Center, died Nov. 9. Keusenkothen, known as John K. by staff, worked at Saint Francis for 23 years, starting as controller, then financial administrator. He retired as the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission rejects medical examiner proposal5The Cape Girardeau County Commission rejected the sole proposal it received for a medical examiner during its Thursday, Dec. 28, meeting. We reviewed the proposal, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said of the response it received from Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation receives $10,000 to improve students' dental health4The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks through the Delta Dental Rural Youth Program. The grant will support the creation and distribution of 400 dental hygiene kits to...
-
Cape Central reaches semifinals of Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Central's Marquel Murray scores a slam dunk during a Wednesday, Dec. 27, Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game against Scott City at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central defeated Scott City 90-52.
-
Get ready to partake in New Year's Eve events1Local music, champagne toasts and one EPIC glow run. What more can you ask for to end 2023 and welcome in the new year? If you are scheming for that perfect midnight kiss or just want to start 2024 on the right foot, here is your guide to New Year's...
-
Did you know? 5 weird Southeast Missouri stories from 2023Plenty of news occurred in Southeast Missouri in 2023. While the following stories may not score highly on the news value scale, they certainly captured a lot of attention. Here are five of the weirdest stories from the region in 2023, along with a...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Zachary G. EsparzaA helicopter crash took the life of Jackson resident Zachary G. Esparza on April 17. Esparza was a chief warrant officer 2 in the U.S. Army. He was one of nine killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Carroll CooksonThe Southeast Missouri region lost a legendary basketball coach May 1 when Carroll Cookson died at the age of 88. Cookson, known as "Coach" by most who knew him, played on two state championship teams at Puxico in 1951 and 1952. He also played...
-
Leaders We Lost in 2023: Larry WestrichLarry Westrich, who played an important role with the Drury family companies, died July 23 at the age of 61. Westrich worked for the Drury family for 45 years, beginning at a Ramada Inn as a dishwasher and cook before becoming the senior vice...
-
Local News 12/27/23Leaders We Lost in 2023: Kent BrattonThroughout his 20-year career as a city planner at Cape Girardeau City Hall, no one knew the landscape of the city better than Kent Bratton. Bratton died April 27 at the age of 81. "(Bratton) would lay out in his mind what the city could look like,...
-
Most read 12/27/23Museum exhibit features story of Cheryl Scherer, missing since '791A Benton, Missouri, man and Cape Girardeau woman are hoping a new museum exhibit will bring increased awareness for their missing sister. Anthony Scherer and Diane Scherer-Morris were 17 and 14 years old, respectively, when their sister Cheryl...
-
Most read 12/27/23Business application for Cape Girardeau ice cream shop receivedThe City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received an application to open a new ice cream parlor downtown. On Dec. 21, Dawn and Michael Kirby applied to open Victoria's Creamery at 137 Main St. The two Cape Girardeans also own...
-
Most read 12/26/23John Keusenkothen: principled leader8When John Joseph Keusenkothen passed away Nov. 9, 2023, the 92-year-old Cape Girardean left behind more than just five children, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. "John K.", as he was affectionately known, left behind a legacy worth...
-
Most read 12/23/23Southeast Missourian to have special holiday production schedule14The Southeast Missourian will have a special production schedule because of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. The schedule through Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, will be: n Monday, Dec. 25 -- no publication; n Tuesday, Dec. 26 -- e-edition...
-
Most read 12/23/23Cape native becomes host of landscaping competition show2Tyler Banken is the co-host of "Backyarding", a landscape competition show on The Design Network. Banken built-up his own business designing multimillion-dollar landscapes in Los Angeles, but he was born and raised in Cape Girardeau. Banken started...
-
Most read 12/22/23PORCH Pacific Project renovates first house1The PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) initiative is looking to rebuild southern Cape Girardeau one family and one home at a time. In the case of the new Pacific Project, it's a literal interpretation of the goal. The community...
-
Most read 12/22/23Remembering 1949 tornado in Cape Girardeau3Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and former lieutenant governor of Missouri gave a presentation Wednesday, Dec. 20, to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club about a tornado that struck the city May 21, 1949. Kinder showed photos of the aftermath and said...