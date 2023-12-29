A new year begins

-
Column (12/29/23)Stop funding the 'Rights for Migrants' legal scamAs a record number of migrants invade the U.S., wreaking pain on New York City and other communities, one group is winning big-time: the public advocacy lawyers. Their business is to constantly sue to win more so-called rights for migrants. Rights...
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Column (12/28/23)I've started believing in the horseshoe theory of politicsThis is the season for columnists to offer some new idea that encapsulates the year that was. I got nothing. But 2023 was the year I finally abandoned my opposition to an old idea the horseshoe theory of political ideologies. The term is often...
-
Column (12/27/23)The profiteering migrant-industrial complexLast week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned of "extremely painful" cuts to city services to offset the money going to shelter and feed migrants. But even worse is how the money is being wasted. Migrants complain the prepared meals delivered to...
-
-
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
-
Column (12/26/23)Haunted by the kids of Christmas pastSince two of my daughters are now in college and one is in high school, Christmas just "hits different" as those crazy kids (and my not-so-secret, sort-of-but-not-really guilty pleasure, Taylor Swift) say these days. When I was up in the attic just...
-
-
Congress, here are two bipartisan gift ideas for our childrenAs the festive season approaches, with its twinkling lights and merry carols, the item topping my Christmas wish list is fiscal responsibility from Congress and the administration. If this sounds like an economist conflating policy with goodwill,...
-
-
How my sister 'gave' us Sandra Day O'ConnorThis week America said its final goodbye to Sandra Day O'Connor. The first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court was eulogized at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday by President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts. Justice O'Connor...
-
-
Editorial (12/22/23)The Christmas Story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from the Gospel according to St....
-
-
Editorial (12/20/23)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off TuesdayIs it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time? Yes. Yes, it is. The annual Southeast Missourian...
-
-
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
-
-
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
-
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
-
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
-
-
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
-
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
-
-
A new year begins
Editor's note: The following is our traditional New Year's Eve editorial.
Few of us may actually know the meaning of the words that are often the first notes heard by many at the stroke of midnight, whether in Times Square in New York or in your own New Year's celebration. According to www.scotland.org, here is how the first verse and chorus translate into modern English:
Should old acquaintances be forgotten,
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintances be forgotten,
And days of long ago.
For times gone by, my dear
For times gone by,
We will take a cup of kindness yet
For times gone by.
We, too, raise a toast to old friends and experiences together. Happy New Year! May your new year be filled with all of God's blessings, bringing much joy and happiness.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.