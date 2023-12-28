Lynwood providing important ministry, support through Access

Editorial

Many churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that focuses on providing community and Bible teaching to individuals with disabilities. It's been a powerful way to minister to these individuals and their families.

Now the church has expanded Access, providing groups for siblings and parents of those with disabilities. On Sundays, the church provides an Access Parent Sunday School where parents of kids in the Access Ministry can connect with other parents who have similar life experiences. And the Access Sibs group meets at the church four Saturdays a year. Each day has a theme, activity and related Bible story.

The siblings group started thanks to Rachel Nation and Emily Tootham, both who have siblings with disabilities and had similar groups they were part of during their childhoods.

"A lot of times, I feel like the siblings are kind of the forgotten ones, because the child with a disability has the [services], and the parents are given resources and support groups," Nation recently told Mind + Body Magazine, a health and wellness magazine published by the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia. "[This is] nobody's fault, it's just the way of it, because there's so much that [the parents are] having to deal with as a whole."

Meanwhile, many parents of children with disabilities often miss out on the opportunity to join worship services because of their additional responsibilities. But Access has given them the opportunity to join, and the small group provides a support group of individuals with shared life experiences.

Kudos to Lynwood for continuing to expand this ministry, providing a safe environment for those with disabilities, their siblings and parents to grow in their faith and enjoy community. To learn more about the Access Ministry, visit www.lynwood.church/access.