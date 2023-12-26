Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concert

Editorial

After we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form.

What to do to ring in the new year?

We have a fun suggestion.

One of Southeast Missouri's newest entertainment venues --unique Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau -- is hosting a New Year's Eve concert featuring two homegrown bands sure to please nearly any music fan.

Shades of Soul has been around for more than a decade, and it's easy to understand why as the nearly group is a rocking dance party looking for a crowd.

Next of Kin, new kids on the block, brings its own sound to favorite country hits of the '90s. You know the songs we're talking about. Yes, we're big fans, too.

Funk to country -- something for everyone, and be sure to bring your dancing shoes (or boots!).

While the music will be the star of the show, the evening will include door prizes and giveaways, pass-around hors d'oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. and a sparkling midnight toast as we say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with a few hundred of our friends and neighbors.

The below-ground concert hall is only part of the renovated Scout Hall building. It's also home to three restaurants -- Speck, Yuzu and Kenny's Flippin' Burgers. There is also an outdoor entertainment area for events when the temperature beckons. With plenty of parking in the rear (north side) of the building, Scout Hall couldn't be a more convenient all-in-one venue.

Two other concerts will be coming soon -- Dawson Hollow on Jan. 20 and Gimme Gimme Disco on Feb. 2.

So whatever your musical taste, make plans to check out Scout Hall, located at 420 Broadway, on New Year's Eve and beyond.

Visit thescouthall.com for tickets and more information.

We hope to see you there soon.