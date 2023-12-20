Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday

-
Column (12/20/23)Trump's opponents not playinig strictly by the bookYou might have heard that Donald Trump is going to be a dictator if he wins the presidency next year. Among other things, he's threatening to target his political opponents. Let's stipulate that Trump is a provocateur who freaks out his opponents...
Column (12/20/23)Universities symptom of much bigger problemI have written in the past about the similarities of the stress and tensions in our country today to the stress and tensions that were taking place in the years before the Civil War. A free country will always have debate and differences of opinion....
Column (12/19/23)Congress needs new idea. Will it choose a good one?With U.S. government revenues rising, 2023 might have been a good year to get America's post-COVID-19 finances on track, but the budget deficit is still growing. You can thank overspending for this. It's also the reason we've had to live with...
Column (12/19/23)Choose between civilization or its destroyersNihilism is the religion of the Left. Anarchy is now at the core of the new Democratic Party. If the Left wished radically to alter the demography of the U.S., it could have expanded legal immigration through legislation or the courts. Instead, it...
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
Give us educated, skilled immigrants yearning to support themselvesWhen Emma Lazarus wrote her famous line in 1883, "Give me your tired, your poor,/ Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free", there was no Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers and government-run shelters. Those who came knew they were on their...
The year Christmas morning got quietWe lay there staring at the ceiling. Something was off. It was quiet. No squeals. No patter of excited feet running down the hall to our bedroom. Just dark and quiet. Every year on Christmas morning, my husband and I were forbidden to get out of bed...
The patriotism of Sen. Tommy TubervilleAfter some 10 months blocking hundreds of promotions for senior military officers, Sen. Tommy Tuberville relented and backed off, allowing some 400 promotions to be confirmed by the Senate. Tuberville stalled Senate confirmation for military...
Column (12/16/23)Where's the big immigration debate?Do you remember the big national debate on whether the United States would adopt a policy to make the foreign share of the population the highest it's ever been? Neither do I. For the simple reason, of course, that there wasn't one. That doesn't...
Column (12/16/23)Trump's dictator comment a symptom of populist politicsEveryone knows that politics involves more truth-stretching than most professions. As the line (often misattributed to Mark Twain) goes, "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason." It's also a well-established truism...
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday
Is it possible for one sporting event to capture the intense rivalries of the NFL, Cinderella possibilities of March Madness and exuberance of the Little League World Series at the same time?
Yes. Yes, it is.
The annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament brings together 16 area high school boys basketball teams for five days of hardwood action. This year's tournament kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 26, with all teams in action at the Show Me Center. Top-seeded Cape Girardeau Central will square off with No. 16 Delta in the opening game at 9 a.m. No. 2 seed Jackson and No. 15 Bell City follow at 10:30 a.m., with games continuing until the 9 p.m. nightcap between eighth-seeded Scott City and ninth-seeded Oran.
Games will continue through championship and consolation brackets until the tournament final -- set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. (There are no high school games on Friday, Dec. 29, as the SEMO Redhawks have a home double-header.)
Many of these teams see each other on a regular basis, and some of them are on a collision course to meet again in the tournament. Notre Dame and Cape Central could meet in the third round, and the same goes for Jackson and Charleston. Because the tournament has a consolation bracket, there are lots of chances for old foes to see each other.
As the old saying goes, games get decided on the court -- not in the seeding room -- so look for some underdogs to make some noise. This year, keep an eye on Woodland in the top half of the bracket and Chaffee in the bottom. If they get on a roll, another old saying comes to mind -- on any given night, who knows?
And for sheer sports excitement, it's difficult to beat high school sports. Community bragging rights are at stake, and those fierce battles often span generations, with parents and grandparents cheering on their youngsters as they recall their playing days.
Keep up with all the highlights in the Southeast Missourian and at semoball.com.
So, good luck to all 16 teams, and let the games begin!
