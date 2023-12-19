*Menu
Evening Optimists donate $500 for Shop with a Hero

User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Johnny Spencer, President of the Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51, receives $500 from Kristin Ham of the Evening Optimists to help needy children shop with local heroes during the annual Shop with a Hero event held at Cape Walmart Supercenter.

