Cape County Private Ambulance Service supports Shop with a Hero

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Amber Berry, EMT, of Cape County Private Ambulance Service presents a check for $1000 to Johnny Spencer of Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51, for the event Shop with a Hero held at Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter. CCPA first responders and local law enforcement officers shop with needy children at Walmart during December each year.

