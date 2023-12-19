Letter to the Editor

I attended the Library Board meeting because of the controversy with porn in the children's section. Hard to believe this is a thing in our community, but it is. In fact, the board president encouraged all attendees to actually read the books in question because he thought they were being taken out of context. There's that word again: Context.

When college campuses erupted with anti-Jewish rhetoric lately, college presidents insisted that these hateful remarks should be viewed in context. Apparently, there is a context when calling for the annihilation of Israel. Who knew?

So, the board chair thinks there is a context in which pornographic materials in the children's section of the library is fine. I would have asked him what context, but there is no open dialogue at these meetings.

Does he and the board think that this community just needs to be more enlightened? More progressive? More liberal? The board represents this community, not some liberal community on the coasts. Why would we need a board here in Cape if we were going to follow all dictates from another community? This is not about censorship because Missouri has Minor Protection Laws. We protect children from cigarettes, tattoos, piercings, and the like. We, of course, should protect children from sexual exploitation.

Missouri laws are on the side of moving the materials in question. Why is the board fighting the community? Why would they approve sexually explicit material in the children's section? Could the board chair and members please explain?

LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau