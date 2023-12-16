Young people and their votes

-
Column (12/16/23)Where's the big immigration debate?Do you remember the big national debate on whether the United States would adopt a policy to make the foreign share of the population the highest it's ever been? Neither do I. For the simple reason, of course, that there wasn't one. That doesn't...
Column (12/16/23)Trump's dictator comment a symptom of populist politicsEveryone knows that politics involves more truth-stretching than most professions. As the line (often misattributed to Mark Twain) goes, "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason." It's also a well-established truism...
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
Column (12/13/23)Fighting to get Americans the answers they deserveBack in January, just weeks after my colleagues selected me to lead the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the first actions I took was to setup a whistleblower hotline to give IRS personnel a safe and confidential way to share information about...
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
Column (12/12/23)How were the universities lost?After Oct. 7, the public was shocked at what they saw and heard on America's campuses. Americans knew previously they were intolerant, left wing, and increasingly non-meritocratic. But immediately after Oct. 7 -- and even before the response of the...
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
Column (12/11/23)Has the party of Reagan become the party of quitters?Monica Crowley summed up the sad state of the Republican Party perfectly last week in a single tweet. Following the House's 311-114 vote Dec. 1 to expel the lying GOP weirdo and future criminal defendant George Santos, she wrote: "Republicans...
Column (12/9/23)City of Cape to consider ballot issue for a property tax increase benefiting public safetyOn Monday, Dec. 18, the Cape Girardeau City Council will decide whether or not to put a new tax initiative on the April 2, 2024 ballot. This initiative will propose raising the city's combined property tax rate (personal and real estate) by $0.25...
Column (12/9/23)What should happen when fuel-efficient vehicles take over?The government has a dilemma: It's pushing hard for fuel-efficient vehicles, but gas taxes pay for roads. There's an obvious fix, but are Americans ready for it? Granted, tax credits, subsidies and government mandates aren't delivering the...
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Young people and their votes
In 2016 and 2020, the voters under the age of 29 voted for the Democratic nominee for President by 24 percentage points or more. However, a recent poll indicated that currently this cohort of voters splits evenly at 47% for President Biden and 46% for Donald Trump. While Republicans are pleased to see poll results such as this one, the question of, "What happened is raised loudly."
Recently a number of polls have been conducted to try and ascertain the chief concerns of this cohort of voters. While the results of various polls differ from one another, they show similar trends. For example, the New York Times/Sienna Poll showed that 62% of voters under the age of 29 say that economic issues will be the most important factor in determining their vote. Since there has been a substantial amount of food inflation in the past two years, and since it is difficult to find a job with good pay and adequate benefits, there is little wonder this group of voters consider the economy a matter of Paramount importance.
This group also expresses less than full confidence that it will be able to achieve other economic milestones such as owning a home, having children, being able to retire, or having sufficient funds on hand to meet an emergency.
It is sad that the young people of this country are so pessimistic. I would suggest that both political parties need to give this group more attention.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau