Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduates

-
-
Column (12/13/23)Fighting to get Americans the answers they deserveBack in January, just weeks after my colleagues selected me to lead the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the first actions I took was to setup a whistleblower hotline to give IRS personnel a safe and confidential way to share information about...
-
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
-
Column (12/12/23)How were the universities lost?After Oct. 7, the public was shocked at what they saw and heard on America's campuses. Americans knew previously they were intolerant, left wing, and increasingly non-meritocratic. But immediately after Oct. 7 -- and even before the response of the...
-
-
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
-
-
Column (12/11/23)Has the party of Reagan become the party of quitters?Monica Crowley summed up the sad state of the Republican Party perfectly last week in a single tweet. Following the House's 311-114 vote Dec. 1 to expel the lying GOP weirdo and future criminal defendant George Santos, she wrote: "Republicans...
-
City of Cape to consider ballot issue for a property tax increase benefiting public safetyOn Monday, Dec. 18, the Cape Girardeau City Council will decide whether or not to put a new tax initiative on the April 2, 2024 ballot. This initiative will propose raising the city's combined property tax rate (personal and real estate) by $0.25...
-
What should happen when fuel-efficient vehicles take over?The government has a dilemma: It's pushing hard for fuel-efficient vehicles, but gas taxes pay for roads. There's an obvious fix, but are Americans ready for it? Granted, tax credits, subsidies and government mandates aren't delivering the...
-
-
Do not be a Grinch this ChristmasFor many people, Christmas is their favorite time of year, but for others, it is a time of frustration and depression. How about you? Do you love Christmas, or do you tolerate it as you focus on other things? When you celebrate the holidays, do you...
-
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
-
-
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
-
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
-
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
-
-
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
-
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
-
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
-
-
Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduates
About 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16.
Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate degrees, 267 master's degrees and nine specialist degrees.
Many students earned high academic honors. Sixteen students will graduate from the Honors Program. Fifty-six students earned summa cum laude honors (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average), while 61 earned magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 GPA) and 109 earned cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 GPA). One hundred-nineteen students (24 undergraduates and 95 graduates) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Those are impressive accomplishments.
Earning a college degree of any type is no small task. It takes a lengthy commitment of time and resources. The stick-to-it nature of earning a degree will help students later as they pursue careers.
Beyond the nuts and bolts of completing tasks associated with particular coursework, higher education presents opportunities for students to learn for learning's sake, grow in their personal life and develop their potential for whatever comes next. We often equate education with employment, but learning has higher purposes, too.
Our advice to the graduates is simple: Never stop learning. Remain curious. Seek answers with a mind open to new ideas.
SEMO's fall commencement will include two ceremonies at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau -- 10 a.m. for students of Harrison College of Business and Computing, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Holland College of Arts and Media and 2 p.m. for students of College of Education, Health and Human Studies and College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Michelle Kilburn -- professor with the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology -- will serve as the commencement speaker in the 10 a.m. ceremony, while R. Larry Bohannon -- professor in the Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education -- will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Congratulations to all the graduates, and thanks to all those who provide a safe, welcoming and robust environment for our SEMO students!
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.