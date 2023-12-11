AmeriCorps team completes six-week project with state parks

-
Jackson hockey hits the streets: Kids form club to play their favorite sportWhen the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, they did more than just end the third-longest championship drought in NHL history. They also inspired Jackson teenager Brock Compton to pick up a stick and get into hockey. At first,...
Year-end giving can make a big impactAs the holidays approach, the number of appeals from charity we receive in the mail and online increases significantly. Not-for-profit organizations see this time of year as a good time to encourage us to include charity as part of our holiday...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on project progressDuring their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners received updates on the county's jail, courthouse and emergency operations center (EOC) projects. "(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The foundation...
Sikeston murder trial ends in mistrial with hung jury; retrial to be scheduled2SIKESTON, Mo. The trial of a Sikeston man charged in the April murder of another man resulted in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 19, of Morehouse, Missouri, were each charged through...
State audit of City of Kennett beginsKENNETT, Mo. Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the...
SEMO selected for federal drone training program3The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Southeast Missouri State University for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program. The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers...
Local man honored for saving coworker's life3Local man honored for saving coworker's life Cape Girardeau resident Dustin Farrar was honored by American Red Cross on Friday, Dec. 8, for using his first aid training to save the life of his friend and coworker a year ago. Micheal Sullivan,...
Shoulder work to reduce roads in Perry CountySeveral roads in Perry County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Those roads are: n Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville, Missouri; n Route T,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-11--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 7, meeting Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson1More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their...
Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege11Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years. Cynthia Perry was...
Commissioners honor Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser for serviceTony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service. After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will...
Cape Girardeau man leaves a legacy with new city park5William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and soon with the creation of a new city park. Walker donated his family's 16-acre property...
Wallhausen fondly remembers serving six SEMO presidents5Southeast Missouri State University has had 18 presidents in its 150-year history, and Art Wallhausen served as assistant to six of them. Wallhausen first came to SEMO in 1984 as the coordinator of the university's News Bureau. He had been the...
Southeast Missouri congressman says Santos expulsion broke precedent26Southeast Missouri's congressman said the recent expulsion of a U.S. representative has changed the calculus of what should lead to removing an elected federal official. U.S. representatives voted 311-114 on Friday, Dec. 1, to expel Rep. George...
Highway 177 resurfacing contract awarded1The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded a contract for pavement resurfacing of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County. The commission awarded $2.3 million to Pace Construction Co. for the resurfacing project on Highway 177 from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-7-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 4, meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson Board of Aldermen updated on SE MO Redi plansWhen the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development...
Flourish at the Farm event coming to townLooking for a girls night out or wanna do some local Christmas shopping? Look no further, Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women, is holding Flourish at the Farm on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event, from 5:30 until 9 p.m., will be held at...
Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn sees horrors in Israel3When Hamas attacked Israel and kidnapped people for hostages Oct. 7, Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn couldn't stand by. Lynn, who now lives in Texas but returned to his hometown Cape Girardeau on Thanksgiving after serving in a humanitarian role...
SEMO opens new Transfer CenterSoutheast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools. According to a news release from the university, the new...
Annual SALT Christmas party to be held ThursdaySeniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will be holding its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Christmas party will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County...
Most read 12/5/23Cape Girardeau officials begin process to improve Cape LaCroix trail system5Citizen feedback prompted Cape Girardeau City Council members to draft a Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancement Project plan. At the group's meeting Monday, Dec. 4, council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve a project that would widen...
Most read 12/5/23Cape Girardeau County property tax payments being 'returned to sender'13During their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 4, Cape Girardeau County commissioners were informed of a postage mix-up impacting mailed-in tax payments. Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said her office is not receiving tax bill payment...
Most read 12/4/23Jackson ALDI sets grand opening eventsA grand opening for the ALDI store in Jackson at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the company's ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway...
Most read 12/4/23Restaurants among business license applications2Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently. n On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This...
AmeriCorps team completes six-week project with state parks
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 11, 2023
CONTACT:
Mollie Rintala
Team Media Representative On-site contact
858-900-4326
AmeriCorps team completes six-week project with state parks
VARIOUS, Southeastern Missouri A team of AmeriCorps members is wrapping up a project this week helping with trail maintenance in two southeast Missouri state parks. The group of seven young adults arrived on November 3 and will be departing on December 15. This team is part of the 30th class of AmeriCorps members, with the agency celebrating its anniversary this year.
Over the course of this six-week project, this team, part of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) program, served at Lake Wappapello and Sam A. Baker state parks. They helped to build and maintain trails at both parks, which included tread reconstruction, corridor clearing, vegetation and downed tree removal, and marking or blazing trails. They also helped the parks with tasks such as sharpening tools and painting furniture.
AmeriCorps NCCC first served with Missouri State Parks in 2002. Since then, 16 teams previously served over 47,000 hours at various parks across the state. Some of the cumulative accomplishments of those teams includes building or restoring nearly 150 miles of trail, assisting with prescribed burns on over 9,000 acres, and helping build or refurbish 58 campsites, as well as many other tasks.
Missouri State Parks mission is to preserve and interpret the states most outstanding natural landscapes and cultural landmarks, and to provide outstanding recreational opportunities compatible with those resources.
This is the first of several projects to be completed by this AmeriCorps NCCC team. They began their term of service on October 10, 2023, with three weeks of training at the Denver-area regional hub. After December 15, they will travel to a series of other six- to 12-week projects in communities throughout the central and southwestern United States. They will graduate from the program on July 18, 2024.
AmeriCorps NCCC (N-triple-C) is a full-time, residential, AmeriCorps program in which about 1,700 young adults serve nationwide annually. During their 10-month term, Corps Members all 18 to 26 years old work on teams of eight to 12 on projects that address critical needs. Traditional NCCC members travel to a variety of different six- to 12-week-long projects in a variety of service areas. Members of FEMA Corps, a branch of NCCC, focus their projects exclusively on emergency management work in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In exchange for their service, Corps Members receive $7,395 to help pay for college, or to pay back existing student loans. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, travel, and leadership development.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism that brings people together to tackle the countrys most pressing challenges, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary between September 2023 and September 2024. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.
