Eagles Auxilliary #3775 donates to Shop with a Hero

More to explore
-
Jackson hockey hits the streets: Kids form club to play their favorite sportWhen the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, they did more than just end the third-longest championship drought in NHL history. They also inspired Jackson teenager Brock Compton to pick up a stick and get into hockey. At first,...
-
Year-end giving can make a big impactAs the holidays approach, the number of appeals from charity we receive in the mail and online increases significantly. Not-for-profit organizations see this time of year as a good time to encourage us to include charity as part of our holiday...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners updated on project progressDuring their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners received updates on the county's jail, courthouse and emergency operations center (EOC) projects. "(For) the jail, the structural steel is going up. The foundation...
-
-
Sikeston murder trial ends in mistrial with hung jury; retrial to be scheduled2SIKESTON, Mo. The trial of a Sikeston man charged in the April murder of another man resulted in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 19, of Morehouse, Missouri, were each charged through...
-
State audit of City of Kennett beginsKENNETT, Mo. Two representatives of the Missouri Office of the State Auditor met with Kennett City Council members last week to officially begin an audit of city operations and finances, and to discuss in further detail what to expect as the...
-
SEMO selected for federal drone training program3The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Southeast Missouri State University for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program. The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers...
-
Local man honored for saving coworker's life3Local man honored for saving coworker's life Cape Girardeau resident Dustin Farrar was honored by American Red Cross on Friday, Dec. 8, for using his first aid training to save the life of his friend and coworker a year ago. Micheal Sullivan,...
-
Shoulder work to reduce roads in Perry CountySeveral roads in Perry County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform shoulder work, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Those roads are: n Route K, from Route B to Route O near Perryville, Missouri; n Route T,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-11--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 7, meeting Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson1More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their...
-
Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege11Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years. Cynthia Perry was...
-
Commissioners honor Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser for serviceTony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service. After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will...
-
Cape Girardeau man leaves a legacy with new city park5William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and soon with the creation of a new city park. Walker donated his family's 16-acre property...
-
Wallhausen fondly remembers serving six SEMO presidents5Southeast Missouri State University has had 18 presidents in its 150-year history, and Art Wallhausen served as assistant to six of them. Wallhausen first came to SEMO in 1984 as the coordinator of the university's News Bureau. He had been the...
-
-
Southeast Missouri congressman says Santos expulsion broke precedent26Southeast Missouri's congressman said the recent expulsion of a U.S. representative has changed the calculus of what should lead to removing an elected federal official. U.S. representatives voted 311-114 on Friday, Dec. 1, to expel Rep. George...
-
Highway 177 resurfacing contract awarded1The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded a contract for pavement resurfacing of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County. The commission awarded $2.3 million to Pace Construction Co. for the resurfacing project on Highway 177 from...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-7-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 4, meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen updated on SE MO Redi plansWhen the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development...
-
Flourish at the Farm event coming to townLooking for a girls night out or wanna do some local Christmas shopping? Look no further, Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women, is holding Flourish at the Farm on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event, from 5:30 until 9 p.m., will be held at...
-
Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn sees horrors in Israel3When Hamas attacked Israel and kidnapped people for hostages Oct. 7, Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn couldn't stand by. Lynn, who now lives in Texas but returned to his hometown Cape Girardeau on Thanksgiving after serving in a humanitarian role...
-
SEMO opens new Transfer CenterSoutheast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools. According to a news release from the university, the new...
-
-
Annual SALT Christmas party to be held ThursdaySeniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will be holding its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Christmas party will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County...
-
Most read 12/5/23Cape Girardeau officials begin process to improve Cape LaCroix trail system5Citizen feedback prompted Cape Girardeau City Council members to draft a Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancement Project plan. At the group's meeting Monday, Dec. 4, council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve a project that would widen...
-
Most read 12/5/23Cape Girardeau County property tax payments being 'returned to sender'13During their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 4, Cape Girardeau County commissioners were informed of a postage mix-up impacting mailed-in tax payments. Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said her office is not receiving tax bill payment...
-
Most read 12/4/23Jackson ALDI sets grand opening eventsA grand opening for the ALDI store in Jackson at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the company's ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway...
-
Most read 12/4/23Restaurants among business license applications2Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently. n On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.