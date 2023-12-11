Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the season

Editorial

For many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service.

Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger.

Red. Gold. Silver.

And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel". "Silent Night".

A Norman Rockwell scene come to life.

Time and space may prevent us from revisiting those familiar places this holiday season, but we can recapture at least some of that sense of comforting homeness and warm embrace.

Dozens of churches in the area will open their doors this week for self-guided tours, allowing participants to take in the beauty and serenity of the Christmas season at its best.

Christmas Church Tour of Scott County will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Participating churches are Concordia Lutheran, St. Francis Xavier, Tanner Street Church of God, First Christian Church, Hunter Memorial Presbyterian, Wesley United Methodist Church and Open Door Fellowship in Sikeston; Trinity United Methodist in Oran; Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; and St. Lawrence in New Hamburg, which will have a live Nativity.

Those touring can also view the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities holiday light show at 107 E. Malone Ave. and the Light Up Sikeston with the Hope of Jesus drive-through light show at 1221 N. Ingram Road.

For a map of the tour, visit the Christmas Tour of Scott County Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/1382859175963178.

The 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour will feature 37 churches in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.

The tour will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15.

There are too many highlights to mention, so visit www.visitperrycounty.com or the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/christmascountrychurchtour for a map of participating churches or contact Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Heritage Museum, (573) 517-2069 for more information.

Among the hustle and bustle of the season, slowing down for a few hours to enjoy the elegant serenity of these beautiful churches with family and friends is a fine way to celebrate Christmas and make new memories.