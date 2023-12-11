Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the season

-
-
Column (12/11/23)Has the party of Reagan become the party of quitters?Monica Crowley summed up the sad state of the Republican Party perfectly last week in a single tweet. Following the House's 311-114 vote Dec. 1 to expel the lying GOP weirdo and future criminal defendant George Santos, she wrote: "Republicans...
-
City of Cape to consider ballot issue for a property tax increase benefiting public safetyOn Monday, Dec. 18, the Cape Girardeau City Council will decide whether or not to put a new tax initiative on the April 2, 2024 ballot. This initiative will propose raising the city's combined property tax rate (personal and real estate) by $0.25...
-
What should happen when fuel-efficient vehicles take over?The government has a dilemma: It's pushing hard for fuel-efficient vehicles, but gas taxes pay for roads. There's an obvious fix, but are Americans ready for it? Granted, tax credits, subsidies and government mandates aren't delivering the...
-
-
Do not be a Grinch this ChristmasFor many people, Christmas is their favorite time of year, but for others, it is a time of frustration and depression. How about you? Do you love Christmas, or do you tolerate it as you focus on other things? When you celebrate the holidays, do you...
-
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
-
-
Column (12/7/23)Santos not yet convicted; Congress still right to boot himGeorge Santos, the infamous fabulist, got the boot from Congress last week. The first member to be expelled in over 20 years and one of only three members to be kicked out for something other than fighting for the Confederacy, Santos was the only...
-
-
Column (12/6/23)Protecting our rural values and way of lifeHere in southeastern and south-central Missouri, we're very blessed to live in an area that's home to some of the best hunting found anywhere in the state. While we always set out hoping for a successful day, what makes hunting really special is...
-
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
-
-
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
-
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
-
-
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
-
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
-
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
-
-
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
-
-
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the season
For many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service.
Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger.
Red. Gold. Silver.
And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel". "Silent Night".
A Norman Rockwell scene come to life.
Time and space may prevent us from revisiting those familiar places this holiday season, but we can recapture at least some of that sense of comforting homeness and warm embrace.
Dozens of churches in the area will open their doors this week for self-guided tours, allowing participants to take in the beauty and serenity of the Christmas season at its best.
Christmas Church Tour of Scott County will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.
Participating churches are Concordia Lutheran, St. Francis Xavier, Tanner Street Church of God, First Christian Church, Hunter Memorial Presbyterian, Wesley United Methodist Church and Open Door Fellowship in Sikeston; Trinity United Methodist in Oran; Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; and St. Lawrence in New Hamburg, which will have a live Nativity.
Those touring can also view the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities holiday light show at 107 E. Malone Ave. and the Light Up Sikeston with the Hope of Jesus drive-through light show at 1221 N. Ingram Road.
For a map of the tour, visit the Christmas Tour of Scott County Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/1382859175963178.
The 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour will feature 37 churches in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.
The tour will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15.
There are too many highlights to mention, so visit www.visitperrycounty.com or the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/christmascountrychurchtour for a map of participating churches or contact Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Heritage Museum, (573) 517-2069 for more information.
Among the hustle and bustle of the season, slowing down for a few hours to enjoy the elegant serenity of these beautiful churches with family and friends is a fine way to celebrate Christmas and make new memories.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.