Prayer 12-8-23

Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in JacksonMore than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their...
Cynthia Perry had violent past, family members, others allege1Family members and friends of the victim and suspect in the death of John David Perry contend Cynthia Perry has a history of violence and that his recent death was a continuation of episodes that have gone unchecked for years. Cynthia Perry was...
Commissioners honor Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser for serviceTony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service. After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will...
Cape Girardeau man leaves a legacy with new city park1William E. Walker III, or Bill to his friends, died at age 65 in December 2022. The Cape Girardeau resident lives on, however, in the memories of his friends and soon with the creation of a new city park. Walker donated his family's 16-acre property...
Wallhausen fondly remembers serving six SEMO presidents4Southeast Missouri State University has had 18 presidents in its 150-year history, and Art Wallhausen served as assistant to six of them. Wallhausen first came to SEMO in 1984 as the coordinator of the university's News Bureau. He had been the...
Southeast Missouri congressman says Santos expulsion broke precedent29Southeast Missouri's congressman said the recent expulsion of a U.S. representative has changed the calculus of what should lead to removing an elected federal official. U.S. representatives voted 311-114 on Friday, Dec. 1, to expel Rep. George...
Highway 177 resurfacing contract awardedThe Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded a contract for pavement resurfacing of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County. The commission awarded $2.3 million to Pace Construction Co. for the resurfacing project on Highway 177 from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-7-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 4, meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson Board of Aldermen updated on SE MO Redi plansWhen the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development...
Flourish at the Farm event coming to townLooking for a girls night out or wanna do some local Christmas shopping? Look no further, Flourish, a magazine for Southeast Missouri women, is holding Flourish at the Farm on Thursday, Dec. 7. This event, from 5:30 until 9 p.m., will be held at...
Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn sees horrors in Israel3When Hamas attacked Israel and kidnapped people for hostages Oct. 7, Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn couldn't stand by. Lynn, who now lives in Texas but returned to his hometown Cape Girardeau on Thanksgiving after serving in a humanitarian role...
SEMO opens new Transfer CenterSoutheast Missouri State University opened its new Transfer Center on Friday, Dec. 1. The center will help incoming students through the process of transferring into SEMO from other schools. According to a news release from the university, the new...
Annual SALT Christmas party to be held ThursdaySeniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will be holding its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Christmas party will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County...
Charleston man arrested for alleged Cape Girardeau County incident2A Charleston, Missouri, man has been arrested in Cape Girardeau County for several crimes stemming from an incident last month. According to an arrest warrant, Zy'Quan Williams, 18, faces five counts -- burglary and two counts each of armed criminal...
Filing for two Cape Girardeau school board positions opens1Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education opens Tuesday, Dec. 5. According to a public notice on the CGPS website, chs.capetigers.com, qualified people interested in running in the general...
Cape Girardeau officials begin process to improve Cape LaCroix trail system6Citizen feedback prompted Cape Girardeau City Council members to draft a Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancement Project plan. At the group's meeting Monday, Dec. 4, council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve a project that would widen...
Cape Girardeau County property tax payments being 'returned to sender'14During their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 4, Cape Girardeau County commissioners were informed of a postage mix-up impacting mailed-in tax payments. Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said her office is not receiving tax bill payment...
Kennett Board of Public Works, Evergy bringing solar farm to cityKENNETT, Mo. The Kennett Board of Public Works (KBPW), in conjunction with Evergy Energy Partners, plans to break ground on a 30-acre solar array in 2024, which will generate more than 5 megawatts of energy to power nearly 1,000 homes in Kennett...
Most read 12/4/23Jackson ALDI sets grand opening eventsA grand opening for the ALDI store in Jackson at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI products and a gift card as part of the company's ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway...
Cape Girardeau man traveled world, met stars with airline6As a reservation agent for United Airlines, Charles Pickett, 83, had the privilege of flying all over the world. Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Pickett said he never dreamed he'd get to see all the places he saw on movie screens. Sometimes he even...
Christmas Church Tour of Scott County set for next weekSIKESTON, Mo. Several local churches will once again take part in a Christmas church tour in Sikeston and Scott County. Individuals will have the opportunity in just two weeks to see area churches decked out for the Christmas season. The Christmas...
Woman arrested after alleged incident at SEMO residence hall1A woman was arrested Saturday, Dec. 2, after an alleged incident Thursday, Nov. 30, at Merick Residence Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. Brittany N. Murphy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after an investigation by SEMO's...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Dec. 4, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 20 Financial...
Most read 12/4/23Restaurants among business license applications2Two restaurants are among the new business license applications received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department recently. n On Nov. 21, Jose Dimas Rivera Reyes of Cape Girardeau applied for Reyes Restaurant. This...
Local News 12/2/23Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David Perry3Cynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
Most read 12/2/23Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old5A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Most read 12/1/23Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle4John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Most read 12/1/23Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Most read 11/30/23Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...