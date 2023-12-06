MISSOURI PUBLIC TRANSIT ASSOCIATION ELECTS SMITH TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) has elected Ginny Smith, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA), to its Board of Directors. She will serve a two-year term.

Smith has more than 15 years of safety, compliance and growth experience within the transportation industry. She was recently hired by the CGCTA to serve at the helm of the organization and previously worked as the Director of Operations at Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) for eight years. As Director of Operations, she implemented new policies and procedures focused on growing ridership, created a safety culture, sought additional funding sources and provided leadership over SMTS 21-county service area.

We are thrilled to welcome Ginny to our Board of Directors, said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association. Her background and expertise will go a long way towards supporting the associations ongoing efforts to promote transit access and services across the state. To learn more about the Missouri Public Transit Association, visit www.mopublictransit.org.

Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) was established in 1980 as a Missouri non-profit corporation. It was formed to provide a unified voice for public and specialized transportation providers in Missouri and to work toward elevating the status of public transit as a national priority.