A day that still lives in infamy

Column (12/6/23)Protecting our rural values and way of lifeHere in southeastern and south-central Missouri, we're very blessed to live in an area that's home to some of the best hunting found anywhere in the state. While we always set out hoping for a successful day, what makes hunting really special is...
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
Column (12/4/23)No, Henry Kissinger was not a war criminalHenry Kissinger, the great American statesman who has died at age 100, stands accused by his critics of many things, but perhaps the most outlandish is that he bears responsibility for the killing fields of Pol Pot's Cambodia. Implementing a radical...
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
Column (12/1/23)New York's crisis is a lesson for cities everywhereWhen New Yorkers complain about announced cuts to police protection and sanitation, Mayor Eric Adams weasels back, "Don't yell at me, yell at D.C." Adams is trying to shift the blame to President Joe Biden and the Democrats' open-border policy....
Column (11/30/23)Has the Democratic Party been led astray by progressives?According to a recent poll conducted by the Democratic firm, Blueprint, only 5% of Americans say that Joe Biden is "far more conservative than me." Ask yourself, what percentage of Democratic activists, liberal TV hosts, White House staffers,...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Column (11/29/23)Fighting back against antisemitismIn the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have skyrocketed by 316% compared to the same time last year. We've seen massive hate-filled rallies in cities and on college campuses across the nation with...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
A day that still lives in infamy
Franklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader.
But FDR was not the first Roosevelt to speak to the nation about the events of that tragic day.
On the evening of the attack, FDR's wife, Eleanor, was preparing for her weekly Sunday evening radio address when she learned of the attack. This is part of what she said that evening:
"By tomorrow morning, the members of Congress will have a full report and be ready for action. In the meantime, we, the people, are already prepared for action. For months now the knowledge that something of this kind might happen has been hanging over our heads and yet it seemed impossible to believe, impossible to drop the everyday things of life and feel that there was only one thing which was important, and preparation to meet an enemy, no matter where he struck.
That is all over now and there is no uncertainty. We know what we have to face and we know that we are ready to face it."
Eleanor Roosevelt's confident tone was optimistic, at best.
Prior to the Japanese attack, the U.S. was in no mood to join what many viewed as a European war, with Germany marching across the continent. There was no U.S. war machine.
That changed after the Japanese killed 2,400 Americans and destroyed or damaged 21 Navy ships at Pearl Harbor.
Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto foresaw the future when he said, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."
Indeed, that is what the attack did.
The U.S. entered World War II on the Allied side, joining Great Britain, France, Russia and others to defeat the Axis powers.
That great war fundamentally changed the world beyond the unimaginable death and destruction of its battles across Europe, Asia, Africa and in the world's oceans.
The U.S. emerged from World War II as a superpower, and the massive production capacity that had propelled armies and navies to victory then turned to civilian industry and fueled economic growth on a scale never before seen.
After the war, the U.S. funded the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe. This generous move not only lessened post-war resentments but also provided markets for U.S. goods. Europe remains an important trading partner.
The horrors of World War II led to a generation of peace, and the world has not seen such a war between major powers since. Today, Germany, Japan and Italy are among our nation's closest allies.
But none of those things were certain on Dec. 7, 1941.
When we mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we not only honor those who died there but also those who followed on battlefields across Europe and on the seas. Their sacrifice altered the course of history.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, members of the local Joint Veterans Council will hold a ceremony to mark the occasion by tossing a wreath into the Mississippi River. The event will be at the riverfront flood gate at the end of Broadway.
