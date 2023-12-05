Delta Student Council and Toys for Tots

The Delta High School Student Council held 3 different fundraising events to raise money for the Toys for Tots program. A bake sale, donuts and hot cocoa breakfast and a road block raised $1170 for the program. Members went on a shopping spree at Kohl's and also earned $300 in Kohl's cash which will be used to purchase more toys. The Delta Student Council has been participating in this program for more than 20 years and this is the most money we have ever raised. I am incredibly proud of the Student Council and the entire community of Delta for their continued support of our efforts. John Weber, Student Council Sponsor, Delta High School.