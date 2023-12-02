Pop Culture Happenings: December

-
Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
-
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
-
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old1A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
U.S. House votes to expel SantosWASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
-
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle3John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
-
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
-
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
-
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
-
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
-
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
-
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
-
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victimA Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
-
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
-
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
-
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
-
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
-
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
-
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
-
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
-
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
-
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
-
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
-
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
-
Photo Gallery 11/28/23Parade of Lights
-
-
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
-
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
-
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
-
Most read 11/24/23Thanksgiving tradition3
-
Most read 11/22/23Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Pop Culture Happenings: December
Disney World finally says, Aarrgh!, Victory is stolen and Titanic brings in the bucks.
1973
50 years ago
On Dec. 15, 1973, the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction finally opened at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., much to the joy of the rides fans. When Disney World was first completed in 1971, it included replicas of many popular rides from Disneyland in California. However, Pirates was not included, and when fans were vocal in their disappointment, the ride was added in 1973.
On the ride, guests travel on boats through 18th-Century Louisiana Bayou waterways filled with many pirates, pirate ships and pirate booty. The attraction has gone through many changes throughout the years, including the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow, a character from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series famously played by Johnny Depp.
1983
40 years ago
On Dec. 19, 1983, the Jules Rimet Trophy, given to winners of the World Cup soccer championship, was stolen for the second time. The gold-plated trophy was originally named Victory and depicted Nike, the Greek goddess of victory. It was later renamed in honor of Jules Rimet, former president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), and was stolen for the first time prior to the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England. Fortunately, it was recovered by a dog named Pickles long story in time to be awarded to England, the tournaments winner.
More than 20 years later, the cup was stolen again. This time, it was taken from the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, where the cup had been awarded in perpetuity following their third title in 1970. Several of the thieves were captured, escaped and were recaptured, but none gave up the location of the trophy, which has never been recovered. A replica was made in 1984 to stand in place of the original in Brazil.
1998
25 years ago
On Dec. 31, 1998, domestic film box office revenues topped more than $6.2 billion, thanks in large part to James Camerons film Titanic, which brought in almost $500 million on its own. Domestic grosses rose steadily throughout the next 25 years, with top earnings coming most often from the Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel franchises, reaching more than $11.8 billion in 2018. Numbers dipped slightly in 2019 and then suffered a devastating 81% drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only bringing in just more than $2.1 billion. Numbers have begun to climb again, and 2023 is on track to earn more than $7.4 billion, with Barbie bringing in the big bucks, earning more than $636 million domestically so far.