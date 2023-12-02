Get Social, Get Healthy: The benefits to working out in a group

-
Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old1A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel SantosWASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Perry dies from injuries sustained Saturday night; police allege ex-wife struck him with vehicle3John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Family members shared the news on social media. Police allege that his ex-wife, Cynthia Perry, ran...
Woman charged in running over ex-husband at center of 2011 'Castle Doctrine' stabbing death4Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation. The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
'Gnome place like home for the holidays'The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victimA Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action6Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries. Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Most read 11/28/23Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded11A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
Parade of Lights
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
Thanksgiving tradition
Most read 11/22/23Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Get Social, Get Healthy: The benefits to working out in a group
Working out during the winter months can be a challenge: It gets dark outside earlier in the evening, and colder temperatures can keep you inside, curled up on your couch. Although its tempting to skip exercise during this time of the year, its as important as ever to both physical and mental health to persevere in staying active.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people age 65 years old and older do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking each week, or 75 minutes each week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging or running. In addition, they recommend doing activities that strengthen muscles at least two days a week, as well as participating in activities that improve balance, such as standing on one foot.
If youre hitting a workout burnout, group exercise classes could be a way to mix up your exercise routine while also making time to connect with others.
The benefits to exercising with other people go beyond the physical: The study Regular Group Exercise Contributes to Balanced Health in Older Adults in Japan: A Qualitative Study by BMC Geriatrics found working out regularly in groups contributed to balanced health in older adults in seven categories, including exercising with a group regularly, improving functional health, having an active mind, enjoying exercise, strengthening social connected- ness, gaining mutual support and feeling a sense of belonging in a community.
It could also help keep you out of the hospital: The 2022 University of Missouri study Group Exercise Boosts Physical and Mental Health for Older Adults found adults over age 60 who participated in instructor-led group exercise courses that lasted one hour twice a week for eight weeks experienced improved muscle strength and flexibility, balance and coordination, sleep quality and self-confidence to increase physical activity, while reducing the risk of falling and incurring the related medical bills.
Gyms throughout Southeast Missouri offer group fitness classes that can help locals gain these benefits, too. Janet Niedbalski participates in the Country Fuzion group fitness class at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. She says its a good class to try if you enjoy music and dancing; although she says no one gets the moves down perfectly the first time, after a couple of classes, people remember it just like that.
Its good for your brain, its good for your memory, its good for your body, everything, Niedbalski says.
Fawn Morgan also participates in the Country Fuzion group fitness class at the Osage Centre. She says its easier for her to get distracted or to find an excuse to skip working out when exercising at home, whereas working out in a group in a class setting is more fun.
Were all family here, Morgan says. We all goof off and have fun. Its a group thing. We love it.
Expanding your workout repertoire by attending group fitness classes can benefit you in these ways and more:
1. Have accountability for working out.
If motivation is a barrier to exercising for you, working out regularly in a group setting can provide you with the stability and accountability to stick to a fitness routine. If you pencil a class or two into your schedule each week, youre more likely to see it as a planned event you will follow through on your commitment to. The desire to show up to interact with the other people in the class and the teacher who will notice your absence if youre not there can also serve as a motivator.
Its always rewarding seeing everyone and their progress, and they can talk about their barriers [to exercise], and [you find out] youre not alone; everyone has challenges, says Christine Jaegers, City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation fitness and wellness specialist. It helps meeting other people who have been through the same things.
2. Make new friends.
Exercising together is a great way to meet new people who are similarly committed to living a healthy lifestyle and can help you form genuine connections with others. Attending classes that utilize fun music and the types of activities you enjoy can also boost your enthusiasm for working out.
We want exercise to be fun, not something that people dread, Jaegers says.
3. Move different parts of your body.
Group fitness classes are led by certified instructors who specialize in different forms of movement you might not otherwise know how to try on your own;
this can help you move outside of your comfort zone to work different parts of your body that all need attention in order for you to maintain optimum health. The skills you learn in a group setting can then translate into individual workouts.
You just show up. You dont have to think about anything, you show up, you watch your instructor, Jaegers says of group fitness classes. What we teach you about there, you can use outside [on your own] in the gym.
Are you eligible for free gym membership?
Many gyms throughout the region offer a diverse selection of group fitness classes; try out different ones until you find ways of moving that are fun to you.
If youre 65 years of age or older, you may be eligible for free gym membership; call your insurance provider to see if you qualify for programs such as SilverSneakers, Renew Active, or Silver & Fit, which offer free online resources for physical and mental health, as well as free memberships at gyms near you. At the Osage Centre, for example, these programs give you free access to the more than 30 group fitness classes offered through the gym. These programs are available with select Medicare plans; utilize them to get moving, to open up new opportunities for yourself and to live your best life.