S.A.L.T. Connects Older Adults to Community Resources: A brief history of the organization

Cynthia Perry faces new charge following death of John David PerryCynthia Perry now faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter relating to the death of her ex-husband, John David Perry. John David Perry died Thursday, Nov. 30, from injuries sustained on Saturday, Nov. 25, in the parking lot of the...
NBA champ Branch presents at chamber of commerce event Branch discusses accountability, being a team playerFormer NBA player Adrian Branch served as the guest presenter for the First Friday Coffee event hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 1. He has been a motivational speaker for the last 30 years. "In your life, you're never born a...
Man found guilty of sex crimes against 12-year-old1A Cape Girardeau County jury has found a man guilty of various sex crimes against a then-12-year-old victim. A release from the Office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Joseph L. Jones was found guilty after a three-day...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 4 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n Approval of the November 20, 2023, City Council Regular Session Minutes. n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-4--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
U.S. House votes to expel SantosWASHINGTON (AP) The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in...
Community meeting provides update on sheltering homeless1Cape Girardeau community members participated in a virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, hosted by the United Way of Southeast Missouri to give input on how to provide funding and volunteers for the temporary overnight sheltering of the homeless during...
Symposium presenter says x-factors key to economic futureEconomic futurist Andrew Busch presented about economic trends as the keynote speaker at the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. "As a futurist, I'm not going to give you the future," Busch...
Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winnersLast weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the...
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to hold holiday fundraiserCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will hold a wine-ter wonderland fundraiser Friday, Dec 8. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at 3270 Hwy. 177 in Cape Girardeau. The event will include wine tasting with charcuterie for...
Police: Woman stabbed door in attempt to reach victimA Cape Girardeau woman was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, Nov. 30, on two charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Micah Lynn Boyd, 23, is alleged to have engaged in an argument with two victims, the second of whom...
20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekendOld Town Cape will host its annual Downtown Holiday Open House over two days this year, Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. Guests are invited to visit downtown Cape Girardeau to experience the spirit of the holidays while supporting local...
Bell-ringers needed for Salvation Army red kettlesThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is sounding the alarm on its need for bell-ringers as it struggles to find people willing to help. The organization is looking for in-person adult bell-ringers for six locations in Cape Girardeau County. "We...
McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years7Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian. McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth. "The...
NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday CoffeeAdrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1. His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape...
'Importance of Being Earnest' coming to River CampusA production of the British farce "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, will open Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The play is set in 1895 Victorian London and follows two...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in stabbing incidentA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault following a stabbing Monday, Nov. 27. According to online court documents, Dequilla Myishay Williams, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in the back...
Cape Girardeau man faces weapons-related chargesA Cape Girardeau man was booked into Cape Girardeau County jail Tuesday, Nov. 28, following six weapons-related charges. Bryan Depree was issued a $100,000 cash bond following charges of first-degree domestic assault; first-degree assault or...
Local News 11/29/23Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless5An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather. An email...
Local News 11/29/23Donations needed to provide basic necessities for Christmas for the Elderly programThe Cape Jaycees Christmas for the Elderly program provides groceries, clothes, and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said many seniors often struggle, particularly around the...
Local photographer wins international awards5Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn2The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name. Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to...
New businesses apply for licenses in Cape GirardeauThe City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department reported two new business license applications recently. n Jacob Coleman of Marquand, Missouri, applied for Big Iron Auto LLC at 1000 Kingsway Drive on Nov. 16. The business would deal with...
S.A.L.T. Connects Older Adults to Community Resources: A brief history of the organization
S.A.L.T. began as a dream in the mind of the late Roger Fields of the Cape Girardeau Police Department in 1996. He worked to establish an advisory council of senior citizens and law enforcement personnel for Cape Girardeau County. Their priorities included implementing effective educational programs for older community members in order to improve their quality of life, and to constantly improve the relationship between senior citizens and law enforcement.
Rarely will you find the level of cooperation we have in Cape Girardeau County from all four of these law enforcement agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office led by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the Cape Girardeau Police Department led by Chief Wes Blair, the Jack- son Police Department led by Chief James Humphrey and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E led by Captain Jason Cluver.
All four of these agencies have a special relationship of cooperation, sharing information, support and genuine concern as they go about their business of keeping people safe. They are four totally different agencies with one common goal: the safety and well-being of all citizens. Fourteen law enforcement personnel from these four agencies and 18 senior citizens from Cape Girardeau County make up the membership of S.A.L.T.
Law enforcements roots in Cape Girardeau County
On March 19, 1805, John Hays was appointed the first Sheriff of Cape Girardeau County. Voters elected Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson on Aug. 13, 2018, as the first female sheriff in Cape Girardeau County history. Her position is the only peace officer elected by the people; all other peace officers are appointed.
Cape Girardeau has always had a law enforcement officer, since the people established the community in 1806. In the beginning, the mayor and City Council appointed a marshal and empowered the marshal to enforce all city ordinances. Today, Wes Blair serves the community as chief of police.
People founded Jackson in 1814 it is the oldest town named Jackson in the United States. In the beginning, the Jackson Police Departments force consisted of one town marshal, an elected position. As the City of Jackson grew in size, they added a night watchman. Today, James Humphrey serves the community as chief of police.
People founded the Missouri State Highway Patrol in April 1931. On March 5, 2019, Governor Michael Parson appointed Eric T. Olson to become the 24th superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Today, our state is divided into nine troops. S.A.L.T. works with Troop E, located on US-67 just north of the Poplar Bluff, Mo., city limits. Troop E is assigned to 13 counties in Southeast Missouri, including Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties. Captain Jason Cluver serves Troop E as the commander.
S.A.L.T. leadership and events
The office of S.A.L.T. president is rotated between the Cape Girardeau PD, the Jackson PD and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, with each serving a two-year term. In 2023, Cape Girardeaus Chief of Police Wes Blair will complete his rotation as president of S.A.L.T.
Blair shared his favorite memory from the two years he has served as president of S.A.L.T.
It has been encouraging to see the energy of the S.A.L.T. group, which has translated into more members and more opportunities for connecting with seniors in our area, Blair said. If I had to put my finger on the one thing that I am most proud of, it is the success of Senior Information Day. Being able to provide an event that connects our aging population with services that they may not have known about and provide them with information that helps keep them safe has been a highlight of my tenure as S.A.L.T. president.
In 2024 and 2025, Jacksons Assistant Chief of Police Alex Broch will lead the organization.
S.A.L.T. is an amazing organization that I am proud to help guide for the next two years, Broch said. We have done great things for our seniors in this county. We are going to continue making great memories for them and the law enforcement offi- cers that attend. I cannot wait to get started and keep providing the best S.A.L.T. programs for Cape Girardeau County.
The countrys senior population is expected to continue to grow significantly in the future; predictions state that by 2040, there will be approximately 80.8 million older persons in the U.S., more than twice as many as in 2000.
To serve this need, the year 2024 will see three distinctive programs presented to our Cape Girardeau County population of 13,425 seniors, with two specific goals in mind: effective educational programs for older community members to improve their quality of life, and constantly improving the relationship between senior citizens and law enforcement.
Join S.A.L.T. for the group's upcoming events in 2024, including:
May 9: Memorial Ceremony for our 52 Fallen Officers
Sept. 5: Cape Girardeau County Senior Information Day
Dec. 5: Senior Christmas Celebration