Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spirit

One of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season.

The City of Jackson held its annual Flip the Switch event recently, with holiday light displays in Jackson City Park. Along with park trees adorned with lights, there are community displays. Lights are on from dusk until dawn through the end of the year.

Cape County Park's Holiday of Lights display is much improved this year. There is more community participation this year with 58 displays, and the organizers also added attractions such as the tunnel of lights. The displays are a nice mix of businesses, community organizations and in memoriams.

Special thanks to all those who helped organize these attractions as well as those who participated with displays. It's a wonderful addition to the holiday season. And if you haven't been to these two displays this year, we hope you'll make plans to drive through and enjoy them.