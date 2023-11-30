The state of the US economy

-
Column (11/30/23)Has the Democratic Party been led astray by progressives?According to a recent poll conducted by the Democratic firm, Blueprint, only 5% of Americans say that Joe Biden is "far more conservative than me." Ask yourself, what percentage of Democratic activists, liberal TV hosts, White House staffers,...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Column (11/29/23)Fighting back against antisemitismIn the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have skyrocketed by 316% compared to the same time last year. We've seen massive hate-filled rallies in cities and on college campuses across the nation with...
Column (11/28/23)Legislature should oppose state pension investments in communist ChinaI am deeply disappointed by the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System Board's recent rejection of my motion to get our state employees' pension investments out of China. Not only is the Communist nation an active adversary of America -- China...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Column (11/27/23)The left conspires to keep election fraud quiet. Why?You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it? Election fraud. A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted...
Ronna McDaniel is doing her jobModerator Lester Holt kicked off the last Republican debate by asking Vivek Ramaswamy, "Why should you be the nominee and not the former president?" Ramaswamy ignored the question and chose instead to attack Republican National Committee Chairperson...
A Thanksgiving economic lesson from American familiesMost Americans meticulously plan their Thanksgiving meals and travel, sometimes budgeting months in advance to celebrate at a reasonable price tag. This prudent embodiment of both gratitude and restraint starkly contrasts with the approach of our...
Column (11/22/23)Traditions play key roles during Thanksgiving seasonTradition is an iconic word this time of year for good reason. Thanksgiving dinner always starts at the same time, and the same family members gather, often at the same home. In the backyard, siblings, cousins and in-laws are pitted against each...
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
The state of the US economy
How are you doing? Let's look at the state of the U.S. economy. How's inflation? Latest figures are 3.2%. 40 years ago, under Reagan it was 3.9%. How about unemployment? Currently 3.9%. Forty years ago, 8.3%. The most often quoted measure of stock market performance, the DJIA is near record highs.
But wait, how about gas prices? Currently, they are around $3 a gallon. US average mpg is 36, so about 8 cents a mile. In 1983, gas was $1.81. Average mileage was 27 mpg. Cost per mile was almost 7 cents a mile. Of course in 1983, average wage in the U.S. was about $14,000, compared to $53,490 in 2023. You can buy a lot more $3 a gallon gas with $53,000 than you could buy $1.81 gas on an income of $14,000.
Don't like 1983 for comparison? Pick any year (aside from the COVID-19 period) and 2023 looks pretty good.
How about those high interest rates? Current average new mortgage rate in the US is 7.9%. In 1983 it was 13.24%. Sure they are higher than a few years ago, but a lot better than 40 years ago. And they'll likely drop in the next year or so.
So maybe Bidenomics is not so bad after all.
One final thought. The Economist is probably the most highly regarded news/economics/politics publication in the world. It recently declared "The biggest danger the world faces in 2024 is if former President Donald Trump is elected to a second term." Facts do matter.
PETER GORDON, Cape Girardeau