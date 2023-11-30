Medical pros and suicide rates

-
Column (11/30/23)Has the Democratic Party been led astray by progressives?According to a recent poll conducted by the Democratic firm, Blueprint, only 5% of Americans say that Joe Biden is "far more conservative than me." Ask yourself, what percentage of Democratic activists, liberal TV hosts, White House staffers,...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Column (11/29/23)Fighting back against antisemitismIn the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have skyrocketed by 316% compared to the same time last year. We've seen massive hate-filled rallies in cities and on college campuses across the nation with...
Column (11/28/23)Legislature should oppose state pension investments in communist ChinaI am deeply disappointed by the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System Board's recent rejection of my motion to get our state employees' pension investments out of China. Not only is the Communist nation an active adversary of America -- China...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Column (11/27/23)The left conspires to keep election fraud quiet. Why?You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it? Election fraud. A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted...
Ronna McDaniel is doing her jobModerator Lester Holt kicked off the last Republican debate by asking Vivek Ramaswamy, "Why should you be the nominee and not the former president?" Ramaswamy ignored the question and chose instead to attack Republican National Committee Chairperson...
A Thanksgiving economic lesson from American familiesMost Americans meticulously plan their Thanksgiving meals and travel, sometimes budgeting months in advance to celebrate at a reasonable price tag. This prudent embodiment of both gratitude and restraint starkly contrasts with the approach of our...
Column (11/22/23)Traditions play key roles during Thanksgiving seasonTradition is an iconic word this time of year for good reason. Thanksgiving dinner always starts at the same time, and the same family members gather, often at the same home. In the backyard, siblings, cousins and in-laws are pitted against each...
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
Medical pros and suicide rates
Health care workers and suicide rates are becoming an increasing concern and have been described as epidemic. U.S. population 12/100,000. Physician 13/100,000. Nurses 16/100,000. Even medical assistants 21/100,000. This is tragic and hospitals and government institutions haven't begun to address the root cause.
There is tremendous pressure daily to perform without emotion. I have had tragic loss of life that both myself and the nursing staff had to witness and never once did anyone ask us how we felt or tried to assist in any healing. We were told don't talk about it for fear of lawsuit and, by the way, there is another patient to go see. Take five minutes and start work again. Can't take time off because this would be an unexcused absence and you can get fired for that. No chance of using disability because stress and depression are excluded. And yes, the patient complained about you, and if your patient satisfaction scores don't improve, then you could be in trouble.
Have I thought about suicide? The answer is yes. I look at pictures of my wife and children and think how I can't leave them or how could I explain to my children what their father did and why? You can't talk about this, and this might end my career because people think of you as crazy and too much risk. But this is the reality. We aren't machines, and don't treat us as such. I bleed red like everyone else and feel emotions too.
ERIC MORTON, Cape Girardeau