Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girls

Editorial

Earlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and scholarships, and bringing awareness to important issues.

These are all important. But as we listened to the speeches, read about the honorees and heard testimonies about the awardees from their peers, we were reminded of another important mission behind the organization.

Zonta inspires young girls to dream big dreams and forge their own path of success, standing on the shoulders on those who've come before them.

Take Kathy Swan, for example, who was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Swan's mother ended her education career early in life, but when her daughter passed nursing boards, it was as much a victory for mother as it was for daughter. Swan would go on to be a successful nurse, small-business owner, legislator and now commissioner on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

"To my mother, doing things the right way was the only way to do things, and to do it with character and integrity," Swan said.

Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni of the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri was presented with the Celebration Award.

Crites-Leoni spoke about the efforts that ushered in the right for women to vote. She talked about the importance of promoting civic education through service and made special note that she was 10 years old when Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"No matter our race, gender or religion, we have an obligation to teach the generations that follow us," Crites-Leoni said. "Every single one of us have chances to change lives in both our personal and professional capacities."

Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, received Zonta's 2023 Women of Achievement award.

"It means so much to me to receive an award from a professional organization whose mission is to empower women," Eads said. "I feel so fortunate to have spent the last 20 years advocating for survivors of sexual violence. I remember every day that I am standing on the shoulders of giants."

The women of Zonta come from a variety of fields and have forged their own distinct paths of success. While we celebrate each of them, we're also thankful for their influence on the next generation to dream big and consider how they can make a difference in the world.