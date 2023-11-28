Prayer 11-28-23

More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded4A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an...
-
SEMO celebrates Christmas with Winterfest light event, concertsSoutheast Missouri State University will host a variety of events to celebrate the Christmas season. SEMO is inviting members of the community to Winterfest, a holiday light event, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The event will include a lighted path...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve truck saleCape Girardeau County Commission members approved the replacement of a vehicle for Missouri's 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office on Monday, Nov. 27. The commissioners voted unanimously to allow the office to retire a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado...
-
-
Local photographer wins international awards4Some may say it was in Darlene Spells blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life. Her mother received her first camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking...
-
Feed My Starving Children packing event to be held this weekend1The Feed My Starving Children packaging event will be held from Friday, Dec.1, through Sunday, Dec 3, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program...
-
Steve Stroder running for Jackson alderman position1Jackson resident Steve Stroder has announced he intends to run for the city's Board of Aldermen to represent the Ward 4. "I grew up in Jackson and the first 26 years of my life I spent in Jackson," Stroder said. "I grew to really love the community...
-
Kennett planning events during total solar eclipse in AprilKENNETT, Mo. The City of Kennett will be in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse in the spring, and the Kennett Chamber of Commerce is planning events to take advantage of being a prime viewing area for the rare event, which is now...
-
Photo Gallery 11/26/235th Annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingBefore the tree was lit, people gathered for the local food trucks, hot chocolate and free s'mores stations. Live Christmas music was played by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and sang by Christmas carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special visit, and...
-
-
Local News 11/25/23Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11-27--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Cape boil water advisory ends before original durationA significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday. City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break. Originally, the advisory was to stay in place...
-
UPDATED: Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau3A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau is under a boil water advisory through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. City officials issued the advisory for 5,747 addresses after a water main break had been repaired. A release from the city indicates...
-
Thanksgiving tradition3
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools survey shows students feel connected to trusted adult2Cape Girardeau Public School representatives reported the results of a "Connectedness" survey to the Board of Education during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent K-12 education, said nearly 2,000 fifth through 12th...
-
Parking prohibitions set in Cape for Sunday's annual Parade of LightsParking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted during the Old Town Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that beginning at noon Sunday parking will be prohibited on both sides of...
-
One slightly injured in Tuesday shooting incidentOne person was grazed by a bullet in an incident Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Cape Girardeau. Information provided by Bobby Newton of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street at...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County Reduced for electrical work on Chester BridgeHighway 51 in Perry County reduced for electrical work on Chester Bridge Highway 51 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform electrical work on the Chester (Illinois) Bridge over the Mississippi...
-
-
Thankful People: 'We know we're not alone': Nulls appreciate help after flooding, illness1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family. The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a...
-
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries58Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
-
Cape Central High School to use low tech to combat student cellphone use in classrooms23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours. The district already...
-
City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments10The City of Cape Girardeau is reminding its residents that just because a bill arrives late in the mail, that doesn't mean the due date has changed. Acknowledging that mail delays are "a headache for both residents and staff," the city issued the...
-
Holiday of Lights kicks off Thanksgiving eveThe Holiday of Lights display at Cape Girardeau County Park North will be lit up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. The display has been a continual holiday tradition since 1987. That first year featured 11 light displays. Cape Girardeau County park...
-
Jackson aldermen approve community development program contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $38,000 contract agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to perform grant writing and administration services...
-
Thankful People: Cassie Gosche undeterred by injuries6Cassie Gosche never saw it coming. On the afternoon of July 27, the 15-year-old Benton, Missouri, girl was riding with her dad, Torey, on state Highway 77. They were returning from her enrolling in classes in the Kelly school district. She was...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather25Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...
-
Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this SaturdayJackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday...
-
Most read 11/20/23Mother, daughter open pet care store in Cape Girardeau1Briana Kelley and her mother Michele Berger are avid pet-lovers; between them, they have seven dogs. "Throughout the years our dogs have had certain difficulties or struggles with their health and we found that through nutrition we were able to fix...