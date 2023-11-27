Holiday events slated throughout region

Editorial

The holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone.

Among them:

* Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15. The exhibit features trees and displays representing the characters, symbols, art history and legends of the Christmas story and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson. For more information, call (573) 979-5170 or visit www.capegirardeaucountyhistorycenter.wordpress.com.

* First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau will host a live Nativity scene from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. The event will feature live actors and animals, plus hot cocoa. "Santa Claus" will be on hand to hear children's Christmas wish lists. The bank is at 1820 N. Kingshighway.

* La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Lazy L Safari for a live Nativity scene. The event will begin after the church's worship services, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and is open to all ages after the 11 a.m. service. For more information, email sdeclue@lacroixchurch.org. The church is at 3102 Lexington Ave.

* Oliver House in Jackson is hosting Christmas tours at several times. The house will be decorated with many trees and ornaments. Tours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on three Sundays  Dec. 3, 10 and 17. On Dec. 10, "Santa Claus" will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m.

* Saint Francis Healthcare System will sponsor its fifth annual live Nativity scene. Stacy Huff, executive director of Saint Francis Foundation, said the event is significant for the organization: "This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in Saint Francis of Assisi's footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He's what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas." The event will feature several live animals, including cows, camels, sheep and a donkey. The scene will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Saint Francis Cancer Institute (Entrance 6), 211 Saint Francis Drive. In case of inclement weather, event status updates may be seen at the Foundation Events webpage or the Saint Francis Healthcare System Facebook page. For more information, visit sfmc.net or call (573) 331-5177.

* SoutheastHEALTH will sponsor its 28th annual Sounds of the Season concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road. The concert will feature holiday music performed by several artists, including Casie Janet Blattner, Clay Hahs, Dr. Andrew Moore, Peighton Robinson, Tiffany Dawn and The Dance Center. Proceeds from the concert benefit patients and families at the Southeast Cancer Center with medication, transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements, medical equipment and more. Tickets require a minimum donation of $10 each. For more information, visit www.sehealth.org/calendar/events/sounds-of-the-season.

We hope you enjoy these and other holiday events in the area.