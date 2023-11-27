Holiday events slated throughout region
The holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone.
Among them:
* Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15. The exhibit features trees and displays representing the characters, symbols, art history and legends of the Christmas story and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson. For more information, call (573) 979-5170 or visit www.capegirardeaucountyhistorycenter.wordpress.com.
* First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau will host a live Nativity scene from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. The event will feature live actors and animals, plus hot cocoa. "Santa Claus" will be on hand to hear children's Christmas wish lists. The bank is at 1820 N. Kingshighway.
* La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Lazy L Safari for a live Nativity scene. The event will begin after the church's worship services, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, and is open to all ages after the 11 a.m. service. For more information, email sdeclue@lacroixchurch.org. The church is at 3102 Lexington Ave.
* Oliver House in Jackson is hosting Christmas tours at several times. The house will be decorated with many trees and ornaments. Tours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on three Sundays Dec. 3, 10 and 17. On Dec. 10, "Santa Claus" will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m.
* Saint Francis Healthcare System will sponsor its fifth annual live Nativity scene. Stacy Huff, executive director of Saint Francis Foundation, said the event is significant for the organization: "This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in Saint Francis of Assisi's footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He's what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas." The event will feature several live animals, including cows, camels, sheep and a donkey. The scene will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Saint Francis Cancer Institute (Entrance 6), 211 Saint Francis Drive. In case of inclement weather, event status updates may be seen at the Foundation Events webpage or the Saint Francis Healthcare System Facebook page. For more information, visit sfmc.net or call (573) 331-5177.
* SoutheastHEALTH will sponsor its 28th annual Sounds of the Season concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Discover Life Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road. The concert will feature holiday music performed by several artists, including Casie Janet Blattner, Clay Hahs, Dr. Andrew Moore, Peighton Robinson, Tiffany Dawn and The Dance Center. Proceeds from the concert benefit patients and families at the Southeast Cancer Center with medication, transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements, medical equipment and more. Tickets require a minimum donation of $10 each. For more information, visit www.sehealth.org/calendar/events/sounds-of-the-season.
We hope you enjoy these and other holiday events in the area.
Comments
-
Column (11/27/23)The left conspires to keep election fraud quiet. Why?You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it? Election fraud. A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted...
-
Ronna McDaniel is doing her jobModerator Lester Holt kicked off the last Republican debate by asking Vivek Ramaswamy, "Why should you be the nominee and not the former president?" Ramaswamy ignored the question and chose instead to attack Republican National Committee Chairperson...
-
-
A Thanksgiving economic lesson from American familiesMost Americans meticulously plan their Thanksgiving meals and travel, sometimes budgeting months in advance to celebrate at a reasonable price tag. This prudent embodiment of both gratitude and restraint starkly contrasts with the approach of our...
-
Column (11/22/23)Traditions play key roles during Thanksgiving seasonTradition is an iconic word this time of year for good reason. Thanksgiving dinner always starts at the same time, and the same family members gather, often at the same home. In the backyard, siblings, cousins and in-laws are pitted against each...
-
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
-
-
Column (11/21/23)When has war ever been 'proportional?'Proportionality in war is a synonym for lethal stalemate, if not defeat. When two sides go at it with roughly equal forces, weapons, and strategies, the result is often a horrific deadlock -- like the four years of toxic trench warfare on the...
-
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
-
Column (11/20/23)Here's one way to demand rational governmentIn a world where economic decisions are mostly driven by short-term goals and political pressures, the need for a long-term, evidence-based approach is more pressing than at any time in memory. Enter the Copenhagen Consensus a beacon of analytical...
-
Column (11/20/23)President Xi makes our homeless disappearHere in sunny Los Angeles, it's raining. It's too bad it didn't rain real hard Nov. 11. It might have helped firefighters put out the enormous fire under the 10 Freeway near downtown before the heat weakened the pillars and forced the highway to be...
-
-
Column (11/18/23)The importance of Scott's presidential runSen. Tim Scott left the door open for a future presidential run with his announcement that he is withdrawing from this one. I hope it's the case. Although Scott's presidential campaign never ignited, his presence and campaign contributed...
-
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
-
-
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
-
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
-
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
-
-
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
-
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
-
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.