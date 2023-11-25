Prayer 11-26-23

More to explore
Local News 11/27/23Local photographer wins international awardsSome may say it was in Darlene Spell's blood to become a professional photographer. Cameras have always been a part of her life since her mother gave her a camera, a Brownie box, when she was 9 years old in 1939, and her father started taking photos...
Local News 11/25/23Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11-27--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape boil water advisory ends before original durationA significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau was under a boil water advisory for most of the Thanksgiving holiday. City officials issued the order about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a water main break. Originally, the advisory was to stay in place...
UPDATED: Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau2A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau is under a boil water advisory through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. City officials issued the advisory for 5,747 addresses after a water main break had been repaired. A release from the city indicates...
Thanksgiving tradition1
Cape Girardeau Public Schools survey shows students feel connected to trusted adult1Cape Girardeau Public School representatives reported the results of a "Connectedness" survey to the Board of Education during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent K-12 education, said nearly 2,000 fifth through 12th...
Parking prohibitions set in Cape for Sunday's annual Parade of LightsParking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted during the Old Town Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that beginning at noon Sunday parking will be prohibited on both sides of...
One slightly injured in Tuesday shooting incidentOne person was grazed by a bullet in an incident Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Cape Girardeau. Information provided by Bobby Newton of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street at...
Highway 51 in Perry County Reduced for electrical work on Chester BridgeHighway 51 in Perry County reduced for electrical work on Chester Bridge Highway 51 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform electrical work on the Chester (Illinois) Bridge over the Mississippi...
Thankful People: 'We know we're not alone': Nulls appreciate help after flooding, illness1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family. The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a...
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries48Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Cape Central High School to use low tech to combat student cellphone use in classrooms23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours. The district already...
City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments10The City of Cape Girardeau is reminding its residents that just because a bill arrives late in the mail, that doesn't mean the due date has changed. Acknowledging that mail delays are "a headache for both residents and staff," the city issued the...
Holiday of Lights kicks off Thanksgiving eveThe Holiday of Lights display at Cape Girardeau County Park North will be lit up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. The display has been a continual holiday tradition since 1987. That first year featured 11 light displays. Cape Girardeau County park...
Jackson aldermen approve community development program contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $38,000 contract agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to perform grant writing and administration services...
Thankful People: Cassie Gosche undeterred by injuries6Cassie Gosche never saw it coming. On the afternoon of July 27, the 15-year-old Benton, Missouri, girl was riding with her dad, Torey, on state Highway 77. They were returning from her enrolling in classes in the Kelly school district. She was...
Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather24Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...
Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 yearsThis Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau. Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the...
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 25. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this SaturdayJackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday...
Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to community3The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the groups annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Swan is a commissioner on the state...
LFCS promotes mental health counseling2Lutheran Family and Childrens Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location last week. The not-for-profit service organization, which in September...
Chaffee teacher awarded best adviser by Missouri Association of Student CouncilsCHAFFEE, Mo. Morgan Swinford, Chaffee High School Student Council co-sponsor and math teacher, was named Student Council Advisor of the Year by Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) for the southeast district, on Wednesday, Nov. 15....
Most read 11/20/23Mother, daughter open pet care store in Cape Girardeau1Briana Kelley and her mother Michele Berger are avid pet-lovers; between them, they have seven dogs. "Throughout the years our dogs have had certain difficulties or struggles with their health and we found that through nutrition we were able to fix...
Most read 11/18/23Thankful People: Living through two tragedies1KFVS meteorologist Brian Alworth is on TV. Storms are coming. Kian Sutter's wife, Sara, who works overnight hours, asks if she should go now toward Sikeston, Missouri, where she works, to beat the storm. Yes, Kian says. Go now. Tornado is spotted...
Most read 11/17/23Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison10Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
Most read 11/17/23MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...