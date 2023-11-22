In celebration of Thanksgiving
Numerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving
On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be grateful.
At Thanksgiving, many will talk about the three F's: food, family and football. And we certainly have great appreciation for all three. But we'd like to add a fourth -- and dare we say the most important -- to the mix: Faith.
When the Pilgrims fled England in the early 1600s, they did so primarily so they could worship God as they saw fit. It was a bold decision, one that included many hardships. But following their first successful corn harvest in 1621, they gathered for what is now considered the first Thanksgiving.
Presidents have issued Thanksgiving proclamations over the years, noting the providence of the Almighty. Here are excerpts from a few:
"Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor--and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness." -- President George Washington. 1789
"It has pleased Almighty God to prolong our national life another year, defending us with His guardian care against unfriendly designs from abroad and vouchsafing to us in His mercy many and signal victories over the enemy, who is of our own household." -- President Abraham Lincoln, 1864
"May we on that day, in our homes and in our places of worship, individually and as groups, express our humble thanks to Almighty God for the abundance of our blessings and may we on that occasion rededicate ourselves to those high principles of citizenship for which so many splendid Americans have recently given all." -- President Harry Truman, 1945
"Perhaps no custom reveals our character as a Nation so clearly as our celebration of Thanksgiving Day. Rooted deeply in our Judeo-Christian heritage, the practice of offering thanksgiving underscores our unshakeable belief in God as the foundation of our Nation and our firm reliance upon Him from Whom all blessings flow. Both as individuals and as a people, we join with the Psalmist in song and praise: 'Give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good.'" -- President Ronald Reagan, 1986
Certainly God has blessed us in many ways, and we again give thanks this Thanksgiving for his mercy, love and care.
Over the last several days the Southeast Missourian has published its annual Thankful People series. These stories are always inspiring, providing examples of individuals who have faced challenges over the past year yet endured. They, too, are grateful. If you've missed any of the stories, visit semissourian.com/thankful. Special thanks to Saint Francis Healthcare for sponsoring the series.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
