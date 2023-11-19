Shop small, win big on Small Business Saturday with Old Town Cape

Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday a little differently this year. Every year, two individuals are awarded a $500 downtown shopping spree. This year participants will need a BINGO to win. Old Town Cape invites the community to pick up and return their bingo card in the Marquette Tower Lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Consumers will be required to get a bingo by visiting participating businesses and obtain a stamp on their bingo spot.

Winners of the bingo event will be drawn the week after Thanksgiving.

Old Town Cape will also celebrate the holidays in downtown Cape Girardeau this year with several other events.

Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree has quickly become a holiday destination for crowds in Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas. Old Town Cape content coordinator and Cape riverfront market manager Tori Holmes encourages the community to attend the tree lighting.

"We are so excited to bring holiday magic to downtown Cape this season. If you join us for the Christmas tree lighting, we have a fun surprise for the entire community," Holmes said.

On Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive to help light the tree. Spectators can visit the corner of Broadway and Fountain to sing Christmas carols, see entertainment provided the illuminated aerial performers, and enjoy warm beverages and treats. The tree then remains lit throughout the Christmas season until the beginning of the New Year. Join the fun in downtown Cape Girardeau at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the 31st annual Parade of Lights will roll through downtown Cape Girardeau with the theme: "Gnome Place Like Home."

The parade, which starts at dusk, begins at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard (Capaha Park entrance), marches down Broadway then onto Main Street ending at Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture parking lot. Applications are now being accepted. The parade will be limited to the first 100 entries.

The Downtown Holiday Open House is a family-friendly two-day fun filled event this year. Participating businesses will be decorated and waiting with holiday merchandise, in-store deals and special events!

On Friday, Dec. 1, events will include live mannequins at Pastimes Antiques, a hot chocolate bar at Socials Cafe, and Christmas carols by Alma Schrader Elementary School students.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at Vasterling Suites courtyard, enjoy children's activities next to the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree along with Photos with Santa. In the market lot at 35 S. Spanish Street, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides by Hileman Carriage Service, snag a photo with The Grinch, and enjoy holiday tunes by the Snowbird Street Band. Also on Saturday evening, Old St. Vincent Church will be hosting a brass and organ concert at 7 p.m.

Old Town Cape encourages the community to shop first at any of Cape Girardeau's local downtown businesses.

Volunteers are what make these events stay great. Old Town Cape is in need of volunteers for the holiday events this year to help set up, take down and everything in between. Please contact Old Town Cape to sign up.

Visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com for more information about Old Town Cape events.