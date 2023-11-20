Christmas events kick off this weekend

-
Column (11/20/23)Here's one way to demand rational governmentIn a world where economic decisions are mostly driven by short-term goals and political pressures, the need for a long-term, evidence-based approach is more pressing than at any time in memory. Enter the Copenhagen Consensus a beacon of analytical...
Column (11/20/23)President Xi makes our homeless disappearHere in sunny Los Angeles, it's raining. It's too bad it didn't rain real hard Nov. 11. It might have helped firefighters put out the enormous fire under the 10 Freeway near downtown before the heat weakened the pillars and forced the highway to be...
Column (11/18/23)The importance of Scott's presidential runSen. Tim Scott left the door open for a future presidential run with his announcement that he is withdrawing from this one. I hope it's the case. Although Scott's presidential campaign never ignited, his presence and campaign contributed...
Column (11/18/23)Trump's immigration policy is a necessary correctiveLet the panic over Donald Trump's immigration policy begin. The New York Times ran a piece the other day headlined, "Sweeping Raids, Giant Camps, and Mass Deportations: Inside Trump's 2025 Immigration Plans." The reaction has been shock and...
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Column (11/17/23)Biden's week of mostly bad reelection newsOne of Joe Biden's favorite campaign lines is "don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." In the wake of a series of polls earlier this month, Democrats were thrown into a panic because voters in key battleground states did...
Column (11/17/23)Blue city decline: How to save New York and other citiesNew York City residents have thrown in the towel. Gotham's quality of life is plunging, but only 11% of registered voters turned out in last Tuesday's local election. Nearly all incumbent members of the New York City Council skated to reelection....
Column (11/16/23)Ta-Nehisi Coates is a moral idiotThe celebrated author Ta-Nehisi Coates is not reliable regarding things he's spent considerable time thinking about here in the U.S., so it's presumably a mistake to put much stock in his newly formed opinions about matters he barely knows anything...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Sisters doin' it for the loveI used to think that almost everyone celebrated their birthday, even if it were only via messages on Facebook. But from the Sisters of Life in New York, I've learned that many of the women the religious group serves who are pregnant and in need of...
The hidden potential of a diamond in the roughI shared a work achievement with my husband recently and he responded, "You've always been a diamond in the rough." He knows that I am not the product of any sort of traditional trajectory. Instead, I'm the product of informal apprenticeships thanks...
Squeezing the world's vulnerable peoplesThe population of Israel is about 10 million. This represents about half of the world's Jewish people. The founding idea of modern Israel was to offer a sanctuary for Jews in their biblical home in the Middle East, in the aftermath of Nazi Germany's...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
Christmas events kick off this weekend
We're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season.
Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the Vasterling Suites courtyard, at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street. The evening includes festive music, food and beverages, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the performing elves and, of course, the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree.
On Sunday evening, Nov. 26, the Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "Gnome Place Like Home". The parade begins at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and continues east on Broadway, then south on Main Street, ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.
The following Sunday, Dec. 3, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold its annual Christmas parade at 5 p.m. And the Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.
There will be many other Christmas festivities to enjoy over the coming weeks, ranging from light displays to downtown events to church programs. Look for more information on these on our community calendar, www.semoevents.com, as well as Page 2A of the Southeast Missourian. And if you are part of an organization holding a special event, make sure to let us know.
Here's wishing each of you a merry Christmas with much joy and happiness this holiday season.
